Area police reports

State patrol---

Tuesday, 5:55 p.m., on Ohio 114, near County Road 87 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stanley Mansfield, 51, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 2:46 p.m., at 1163 S. Clinton St., a City of Defiance vehicle driven by Cody Aelker, 24, Napoleon, navigated too closely to a parked vehicle owned by Erica Slatman, 895 Downs St., and struck it. Both vehicles had light damage.

Thursday, 1:45 a.m., at Ohio routes 637 and 66 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Alex Sharrits, 19, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck a traffic sign, a ditch and a utility pole before overturning onto its top. Sharrits was taken by Oakwood EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control, and according to the report alcohol and drugs may have been a factor.

Thursday, 9:54 p.m., on County Road 19, near County Road HJ in Dover Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Graeme Short, 24, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it left the road on the east side, overcorrected and crossed the center line, left the road on the west side and struck a tree before flipping and coming to rest on all four wheels. Short was taken by Wauseon Fire and EMS to University of Toledo Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.

Defiance sheriff---

Tuesday, 12:07 a.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Corbin Spiller, 21, 27615 County Road 424, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 2:19 a.m., at milepost 22 on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Chambers, 51, Sidney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 7:12 a.m., on Ohio 2, east of Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Bissell, 37, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deceased deer in the roadway.

Defiance police---

Wednesday, 7:31 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, south of Carter Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Allysen Vieira 27, 1222 Schultz St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Vieira was cited for driving under suspension.

Henry sheriff---

Tuesday, 10:20 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Connolly, 29, 206 Summit St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 5:42 a.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jerry Niese, 40, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 7:41 a.m., at county roads 16 and S in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Bostelman, 63, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it lost control on an icy roadway, drove through the intersection and off the roadway where it struck a ditch.

Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., at county roads 15 and H in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Sprow, 33, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it missed its turn and stopped in the intersection, backed up and left the roadway where it entered a ditch. Sprow was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 10:44 p.m., on County Road S in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cole Crites, 23, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Thursday, 5:17 p.m., on Ohio 108, just south of Lagrange Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Austin Gilliland, 20, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gracelyn Rubio, 19, 1240 Fallen Timbers Drive, Defiance. Rubio had possible injuries but was not treated. Gilliland's vehicle had moderate damage and Rubio's had light damage. Gilliland was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Paulding sheriff---

Wednesday, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 107 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Manuel Pineda, 20, Downey, Calif., sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line and left the roadway on the north side, striking a power pole. He was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 5:56 a.m., at county roads 87 and 82 in Paulding, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Grote, 25, Ohio City, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the east, overcorrected, crossed over the center line, slid sideways into the intersection, traveled off the east side of the roadway a second time and overturned onto its top in a ditch. Grote was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 7:36 a.m., at County Road 191 and Township Road 166 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Noah Pessefall, 21, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it continued through the intersection and off the roadway to the north where it struck a guywire. Pessefall was cited for failure to control.

Wauseon police---

Wednesday, 5:49 a.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a westbound Caskey Excavating and Trucking, LLC, semi driven by Vickie Wagner, 50, Fayette, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Marilyn Jackman, 70, Wauseon. The semi had moderate damage and Jackman's vehicle had heavy damage. Wagner was cited for failure to yield.