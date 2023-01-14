Read full article on original website
Samsung’s investment arm keen on offering spot digital currency ETFs to Hong Kong investors
Samsung Asset Management has expressed a desire to launch a pure-play BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong, depending on the swings of the regulatory pendulum. According to a Bloomberg report, the investment arm of the consumer electronics giant launched its futures-based Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on January 13. The investment arm confirmed that it was scanning the regulatory horizon for the appropriate time to launch a spot-based ETF.
Pitaka new feature allows Philippine users to buy digital assets using peso
Digital currency wallet provider Pitaka has unveiled a new feature that allows its users to buy digital assets using Philippine pesos with traditional payment rails. A press statement disclosed that Pitaka’s new offering was made possible following a partnership with Transak, a fiat on-ramp support provider. The collaboration between the two entities will allow Pitaka’s users to buy digital assets like BTC, Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA) using debit and credit cards or other services like Maya, ShopeePay, and GrabPay.
Crypto.com announces more layoffs as digital currency market rout continues
Don’t be fooled by the recent digital currency price pump. Those with inside information on how the industry is really performing continue to signal that tough times are ahead. On January 13, Singapore-based Crypto.com announced that it would lay off 20% of its workforce. The move comes days after...
India’s CoinSwitch adds non-digital currency products amid stern tax policies
India-based virtual asset platform CoinSwitch has made a leap toward offering financial products outside digital assets for its users. The new products offered by the traditional digital asset firm include mutual funds, stocks, U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and fixed deposits. An interview with CoinSwitch’s CEO Ashish Singhal disclosed that the decision to offer a new range of products has been in the works for over two years and is designed to “make investing easier for Indians.”
IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid talks promoting IPv6, 5G and blockchain on CoinGeek Backstage
IPv6 is an emerging technology that is almost synonymous with blockchain—in fact, events discussing the convergence of IPv6 and blockchain technology are taking place around the world, including the IEEE Future Networks World Forum in Montreal. IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid, a key organizer of the event, said they...
UAE VC firms launch joint fund for Web3 ecosystem worth $1 billion
Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital have teamed up to launch a new fund for the Web 3 ecosystem to stimulate innovation in the space. The fund, known as Venom Ventures Fund (VVF), will place a premium on firms building on the blockchain. A press statement from both entities confirms that the fund will invest in blockchain projects focusing on decentralized applications (DApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain-based gaming, and other payment services.
Ralph Wallace: ‘We have to innovate with IPv6 now because we must grab for the gusto’
The IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum in Montreal, saw many thought leaders in the blockchain and IPV6 world come together to discuss the potential of the technology. Among them was the Program Director at Aptive Resources and IPv6 Lead Ralph Wallace, who had a presentation about IPv6-based 5G internet, the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, and blockchain.
Chainalysis ‘Crypto Crime Report’ details OFAC sanctions’ impact
The global ‘crypto’ market may have crashed hard in 2022 yet the total value of illicit crypto activity hit an all-time high of over $20 billion. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis is set to release its latest annual Crypto Crime Report next month, but the company has begun previewing some of its marquee findings for 2022. The headline figure is that the total value of digital currencies received by ‘illicit’ addresses hit a record $20.1 billion last year, and the company cautions that this is likely to be “a lower bound estimate.”
Hong Kong wants retail investors access limited to ‘highly liquid’ products
Hong Kong’s regulators have confirmed sweeping changes for the digital asset industry in the country, with the new rule restricting retail investors to “highly liquid assets.”. Julia Leung, the new CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), confirmed the plan for restricting the investment class in her...
SmartLedger CDO Gregory Ward: 2023 is the year for next-gen content creators using scalable Bitcoin micropayments
SmartLedger introduced no less than eight PoC (proof-of-concept) applications to start the New Year. The feedback from the BSV community has been overwhelmingly positive in just a few days of using these simple applications. I caught up with the Chief Development Office of the company, Gregory Ward, to learn more about them.
