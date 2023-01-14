Read full article on original website
WTHR
Zach Edey scores 32, No. 3 Purdue beats Michigan State 64-63
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue hold off Michigan State for a 64-63 win on Monday. A 51-second sequence earlier...
Notre Dame Makes A Strong Move With In-State Lineman Styles Prescod
The Notre Dame staff has forged a growing relationship with Indiana 2024 offensive target Styles Prescod and has concluded with a scholarship offer
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball routs Wisconsin in front of record crowd
A massive crowd got to see just how dominant this IU women’s basketball team can be. In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers crushed Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon. IU (16-1, 5-1) used a 23-8 second quarter to pull...
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at the IU men in the NET rankings, IU women hold at No. 6 in AP top-25
Coming on the heels of a three-game losing streak, an 18-point win over then No. 18 Wisconsin was not enough for IU men’s basketball to receive even a vote for the AP top-25. After falling out of the top-25 last week, this week marks the first time the Hoosiers have fallen completely out of the votes this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson comments on Indiana's impressive bounce-back win to snap 3-game losing streak
Mike Woodson is proud of how the Hoosiers bounced back after a 3-game losing streak. On Saturday, Indiana upset No. 18 Wisconsin, defeating the Badgers 63-45 in front a home crowd in Bloomington. After the game, Woodson spoke to the press about snapping the losing streak, saying “Our guys answered...
Indiana Women's Basketball to Face Wisconsin in Afternoon Big Ten Showdown
Sunday, the Hoosiers will face Wisconsin at home and give Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren the opportunity to tie the all-time coaching win record that Jim Izard reached over 12 seasons.
saturdaytradition.com
Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall
Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
WTHR
Anderson's Circle City Curling Club draws new fans
ANDERSON, Ind. — A new club in central Indiana is offering Hoosiers the chance to hone their curling skills. It's a sport you don't see often outside of the Winter Olympics, but Dave Calabro discovered it has found a real footing here. It's winter and, for some, the doldrums...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal
An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1 killed in northwest Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side Monday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road, around 10:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the vehicle off the roadway. Investigators believe...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ohio fugitive in custody after leading police on multiple-county chase in Indiana
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police arrested an Ohio man after a chase across multiple counties early Monday morning. Around 3:15 a.m., a Whitestown police officer tried to pull over a vehicle going south on Interstate 65, near the exit to County Road 550 South and Indianapolis Road. The officer claims the car was swerving and suspected the driver might be intoxicated.
28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: 2 rainmakers this week for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's sunshine was a welcomed sight in central Indiana and helped boost afternoon highs into the lower 40s, some 10° warmer than Saturday. We have a quiet and seasonably chilly night ahead with mid- to high-level clouds and temperatures dropping into the upper 20s/lower 30s early Monday morning. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday begins, but we'll be on borrowed time in the morning with regard to rain.
Radio Ink
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
1027wbow.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
