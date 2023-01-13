HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The 2023 Sweetheart Clinic is set for Feb. 4 at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex. Registration for the event begins on Tuesday and is open for girls ages 4-12. The event, which is sponsored by Marshall Health is free to participants and limited to the first 350 sweethearts. High demand is expected for this event, so it is advised that you sign up as soon as possible.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO