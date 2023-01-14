Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Madrid scores 27 as Lady Tigers defeat Cotopaxi
DEL NORTE – Kelci Madrid scored 27 points as the Del Norte High School girls basketball team defeated Cotopaxi 52-25 Saturday at the Del Norte gym. Kaitlyn Velasquez started the scoring for Del Norte with two free throws. Madrid then scored nine straight points as the Lady Tigers increased the lead to 11-0.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Crowther finds her path at Adams State
ALAMOSA — Following in the footsteps of her sisters, Marli Anne Crowther, of Sanford, chose her hometown college Adams State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022. “Earning a college education has always been an important part of my life,”...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Rep. Martinez has been ‘a little busy’
ALAMOSA — Matthew Martinez, newly elected Colorado state representative for the San Luis Valley and District 62, has only been in office for five days, but he has hit the ground running. Despite a schedule that sounds not unlike a 10-cities-in-5-days tour that just happens to take place beneath...
Alamosa Valley Courier
River restoration near Alamosa benefits fish, birds, and hikers
ALAMOSA — Last fall, the Rio Grande Headwaters Restoration Project (RGHRP) partnered with the City of Alamosa, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stabilize streambanks, restore riparian areas, and enhance aquatic habitats along the river on Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge. The (RGHRP), is...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Adams State moves ahead on presidential search
ALAMOSA — Adams State University formally announced Friday, Jan. 13, the advertisement for its next president. Utilizing a campus- and community-wide search committee, Adams State seeks to identify a highly qualified candidate to serve as the 12th leader of the institution. The search committee is co-chaired by Board of...
