Brazil's Americanas Could Face up to $8 Billion Early Debt Charges After Accounting Scandal, Court Warns

Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China's COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to Pay Over $800 Million for 5.8% Stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on Monday, the...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
US News and World Report
Former Fox Execs in Brooklyn Court as FIFA Corruption Case Kicks Off
(Reuters) -A criminal case against two former 21st Century Fox executives and a sports marketing company accused of bribing South American soccer officials to obtain lucrative broadcasting rights will reveal "a culture of corruption," a prosecutor told a jury in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday. The former Fox executives,...
Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling
MACAO — (AP) — The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and numerous other charges. Alvin Chau, former chairman of Suncity Group, was arrested in November...
US News and World Report
Mexican Mayor Doubles Down on Accusation of Alleged Femicide Cover-Up
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City's mayor renewed her criticism of a nearby state prosecutor for allegedly covering up the killing of a 27-year-old woman, a day after federal prosecutors issued an expert opinion saying the victim died from a blow to the head and not a result of alcohol intoxication as originally reported.
US News and World Report
India's Maharashtra Enters $2.5 Billion Partnership for EV Battery-Swapping Stations
(Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday. The Indian company, Belrise Industries Ltd, and Gogoro will form an equal-stakes joint...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russian Economy Likely Shrank 2.5% in 2022 but Beating Expectations
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted. Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief,...
Asian shares decline as Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, contrary to speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Seoul, Hong Kong...
US News and World Report
Japan Yields Top BOJ Cap for Third Day on Eve of Crucial Policy Decision
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese 10-year government bond yields topped the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday amid swirling speculation that policymakers could tweak stimulus settings when a two-day meeting wraps up on Wednesday. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.505%...
US News and World Report
Romanian Authorities Seize $4 Million of Assets in Andrew Tate Case
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate. In the past week, the National Agency for the Management...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Dodging a Downturn
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Global investors have fretted endlessly about a 2023 recession for the major global economies for more than six months. Now the year's underway, they are having some doubts. A big question is whether dodging a downturn...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Ugly Duckling
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While Chinese economic data didn't come in worse than markets had feared, investors still couldn't come to terms with the scale of the economic pain being felt in the world's second-largest economy. China's growth in 2022...
US News and World Report
Dutch Tech Industry Urges EU to Take a Stand on China Chip Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
US News and World Report
Republican State Officials Question Proxy Advisers ISS, Glass Lewis Over ESG
(Reuters) - Republican attorneys general from 21 U.S. states on Tuesday wrote to proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, asking whether the companies' voting recommendations on such issues as climate and boardroom diversity violated duties to clients. "Evidence regarding climate change advocacy and goals suggests potential...
US News and World Report
Volkswagen Relishes Competition in Chinese EV Market
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country's high-paced, competitive market a "giant fitness centre for the industry". Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China, but lags domestic...
US News and World Report
British Government to Block Scottish Gender Reform Law
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill, approved...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Glencore Copper Mine in Peru Running at 'Restricted' Capacity Due to Protests -Source
LIMA (Reuters) - Glencore Plc's huge Antapaccay copper mine in Peru is operating at "restricted" capacity due to anti-government protests that saw an attack on the facility last week, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday. Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is currently in the throes of its...
US News and World Report
Norway Naval Officer Denies Negligence in Oil Tanker Collision
OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian naval officer on Monday denied negligence leading up to the 2018 collision between a warship he commanded and an oil tanker in which the military vessel sank. Building a replacement for the lost Helge Ingstad frigate would cost up to 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion),...
US News and World Report
DAVOS 2023: Spain Says 'Very Close to Deal' With Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar. The status of Gibraltar and how to police the border with Spain has been a point of contention since...
US News and World Report
Dutch Trade Minister: Won't Summarily Agree to U.S. Rules on China Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to the...
Comments / 0