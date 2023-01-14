ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ex-homelessness charity bosses get 15-year ban for misuse of funds

By Patrick Butler Social policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewyLt_0kEVCDot00
Charity Commission sign Photograph: Jeffrey Blackler/Alamy

Former homelessness charity bosses who authorised spending thousands in funds on watches, 50-in TVs and spyware to eavesdrop on clients have been found guilty of misconduct by the Charity Commission.

Ashley Dribben, an ex-trustee of the Ashley Foundation, and his father, Lee, its founder and former chief executive, personally benefited from funds intended to help vulnerable homeless people, the watchdog said.

The pair oversaw the spending of thousands of pounds of foundation cash on the upkeep and repair of properties they personally owned, while Ashley Dribben received a payment of £40,000 for his role in the multimillion-pound sale of three properties owned by the charity, a commission inquiry found.

The commission began its inquiry in 2019 after one of the foundation’s trustees, Lisa Edwards, took out a high court injunction against the Dribbens and former chair David Kam after discovering the charity had reimbursed Lee Dribben for £840,000 of spending on his personal credit card over a three-year period.

This included the purchase of Apple watches, a £1,000 iPhone and a £300 Dyson hairdryer. When asked by the commission what these were for, Lee Dribben said they were gifts “for people we thought would be of help to us in the future” such as local authority employees.

The commission stated: “This is not an acceptable or appropriate use of charity funds and raises concerns of questionable practices as to how the charity operated and whether it was compliant with the Bribery Act 2010.”

Asked by the commission about the purchase of a £600 Spymaster tracking device, Lee Dribben told them this would be “used in order to listen to individuals during contract negotiations with the charity, with the aim of the charity gaining information that would strengthen its position”.

The commission concluded this was inappropriate use of charity funds, adding: “Such covert activity is unacceptable conduct for a charity to be involved in.”

Lee Dribben was reimbursed after buying 50-in TVs and silk sheets on his personal credit card. He also spent thousands of pounds on first-class travel, £400-a-night hotel rooms and meals at expensive London restaurants – including Le Caprice, The Wolseley and the Terrace at The May Fair Hotel. The commission described this as “excessive”.

The watchdog concluded Ashley Dribben breached his company director duties by receiving £40,000 from third-party companies for his role in a £4m sale of three of the charity’s properties, which were then sold on later that day to a third company for £6.4m.

The new property owners then leased the properties to a housing association, which subsequently entered into a management agreement with the Ashley Foundation to manage the properties on its behalf.

Amy Spiller, head of investigations at the commission, said: “Our investigation found that the former trustees and CEO misused this charity and received significant unauthorised personal benefit from funds intended to help vulnerable homeless people.”

The watchdog paid tribute to Edwards, who it said “took a stand to address the mismanagement and misconduct despite being a lone voice on the trustee board and the commission commends her for her action and conviction to put matters right”.

Lee and Ashley Dribben were banned from holding trusteeships or management roles at charities for 15 years by the commission, which also said it referred its concerns about “potential criminality” to the police. Kam was disqualified for 10 years. Ashley Dribben and Kam resigned from the board in 2020 after being suspended as trustees by the commission.

The Ashley Foundation was set up in 1997 by Lee Dribben. It currently operates hundreds of hostel rooms and flats for homeless people in Blackpool, Blackburn and Sunderland in partnership with local authorities. Its current turnover is £3.3m, with the bulk of its income coming from housing benefit.

In a statement, Ashley Dribben, a Salford-based property investor , said he was “extremely disappointed” by the Charity Commission’s report.

He added: “In relation to the property sales: it was documented that I was acting in my professional capacity. The buildings were independently valued at £885,000 and I brought an offer for £4m. It was documented that I would be paid a fee by the buyer, and therefore I withdrew from voting on the matter.

“In relation to my father: my parents founded this charity over 20 years ago and I am incredibly proud of the work they did. They housed and supported thousands of people in that time, and my father left the foundation with over £4m in the bank.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Orchard House Foods: Ex-workers owed thousands in redundancy pay

Workers who lost their jobs at a food and drinks factory claim they are being "ignored" by their former employers who owe them thousands in redundancy pay. Orchard House Foods, which supplies the likes of M&S, Tesco and Pret A Manager, closed its Gateshead plant in December. Former employees said...
BBC

Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups

Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
BBC

Met Police commissioner concerned officers using food banks

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says he is "concerned" officers are relying on food banks due to low pay. Speaking to the BBC, Sir Mark said his officers had seen a real-terms pay cut of 14% in a decade and were "frustrated". It comes amid reports from charities that...
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'

Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
126K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy