KFVS12
Donation drive, breakfast to mark MLK Day in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, Monday, January 16 is recognized as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor the late civil rights leader. In Cape Girardeau, this year’s service event will be a donation drive,...
westkentuckystar.com
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration set for Monday
Monday marks the annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March to the Monument and Luncheon, organized by the Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP, will get underway with the march to lay a wreath at the King monument.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
wpsdlocal6.com
Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The McCracken County Humane Society needs your help. In a social media post, the organization is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care. This is 2-month...
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
Kait 8
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for help finding man with active warrant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of a man with an active warrant through probation and parole. Dennis Eugene Campbell, 44, was last seen near Pine Street and C Street. Campbell has an active warrant through...
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
KFVS12
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
