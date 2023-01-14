ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs force OT but come up a point short

Tocher Lee knocks down a 3 ball to send the game to overtime Friday night in Missoula. (Photo by Kristina Mengon for Butte Sports) In what was an absolute thriller of a game, the Butte High Bulldogs showed poise and determination, they were down by as many as 12 points with just over 2 minutes to go and they made an absolutely brilliant run to tie it in regulation and send it to overtime but couldn’t hang on late as the Eagles knocked down some clutch free throws.
Maroons continue to roll, get another blow out win on the road

Butte Central Maroons 71 Stevensville Yellowjackets 38. The Butte Central Maroons boys’ basketball team is on an absolute tear this year, almost like they are playing with a chip on their shoulder, they are well coached hungry and maybe feel a little disrespected after their first loss of the season, everyone just seemed to forget they are the defending Class A state champs for a reason.
Badovinac nets 42, but Stevi stings Maroons in OT

The smell of charred net strings hung in the air at the Maroon Activities Saturday evening. However, the splash of tears dampened the floor as well. Butte Central senior Brooke Badovinac dizzied basketball mathematicians with a school-record tying 42-point performance and stacks of other statistics for the Maroons. Not a basket, though, brought her a smile because Stevensville outlasted the BC girls 66-59 in overtime in Southwestern A Conference breath-holder.
Lady Bulldogs wrestlers keep on keepin on

Butte got thier first team win at the Hellgate tourney! (Photo Geno Liva for Butte Sports) A great team effort for the Lady Bulldogs. They continue to make strides. “We won our first team title at the Hellgate Girls Tournament.” said coach Geno Liva. Sophie Grunhuvd won the...
Pumnea’s second paces Butte High wrestlers at Beck meet

MISSOULA – Kip Pumnea’s runner-up finish led four Butte High wrestlers onto the podium Saturday in the final rounds of the annual Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic high school wrestling tournament at Sentinel High’s Spartan Gym. Pumnea scored a 4-minute, 31-second pin over Spokane contestant Braxton Smith...
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties

BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
BREAKING: This Famous Montana Daredevil Dead At 60.

Breaking News this morning as media outlets are reporting the passing of Robbie Knieval has died at the age of 60 years old. TMZ broke the news that the Butte, Montana native had passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer after being in Hospice Care. It's being reported that Knieval was surrounded by his daughters at the time of his death.
