Tocher Lee knocks down a 3 ball to send the game to overtime Friday night in Missoula. (Photo by Kristina Mengon for Butte Sports) In what was an absolute thriller of a game, the Butte High Bulldogs showed poise and determination, they were down by as many as 12 points with just over 2 minutes to go and they made an absolutely brilliant run to tie it in regulation and send it to overtime but couldn’t hang on late as the Eagles knocked down some clutch free throws.

BUTTE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO