Bulldogs force OT but come up a point short
Tocher Lee knocks down a 3 ball to send the game to overtime Friday night in Missoula. (Photo by Kristina Mengon for Butte Sports) In what was an absolute thriller of a game, the Butte High Bulldogs showed poise and determination, they were down by as many as 12 points with just over 2 minutes to go and they made an absolutely brilliant run to tie it in regulation and send it to overtime but couldn’t hang on late as the Eagles knocked down some clutch free throws.
Maroons continue to roll, get another blow out win on the road
Butte Central Maroons 71 Stevensville Yellowjackets 38. The Butte Central Maroons boys’ basketball team is on an absolute tear this year, almost like they are playing with a chip on their shoulder, they are well coached hungry and maybe feel a little disrespected after their first loss of the season, everyone just seemed to forget they are the defending Class A state champs for a reason.
Badovinac nets 42, but Stevi stings Maroons in OT
The smell of charred net strings hung in the air at the Maroon Activities Saturday evening. However, the splash of tears dampened the floor as well. Butte Central senior Brooke Badovinac dizzied basketball mathematicians with a school-record tying 42-point performance and stacks of other statistics for the Maroons. Not a basket, though, brought her a smile because Stevensville outlasted the BC girls 66-59 in overtime in Southwestern A Conference breath-holder.
Lady Bulldogs wrestlers keep on keepin on
Butte got thier first team win at the Hellgate tourney! (Photo Geno Liva for Butte Sports) A great team effort for the Lady Bulldogs. They continue to make strides. “We won our first team title at the Hellgate Girls Tournament.” said coach Geno Liva. Sophie Grunhuvd won the...
Pumnea’s second paces Butte High wrestlers at Beck meet
MISSOULA – Kip Pumnea’s runner-up finish led four Butte High wrestlers onto the podium Saturday in the final rounds of the annual Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic high school wrestling tournament at Sentinel High’s Spartan Gym. Pumnea scored a 4-minute, 31-second pin over Spokane contestant Braxton Smith...
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
Light snow & valley fog to impact morning commute; scattered showers continue this week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect through 10AM Monday morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 3PM Monday afternoon for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass,...
BREAKING: This Famous Montana Daredevil Dead At 60.
Breaking News this morning as media outlets are reporting the passing of Robbie Knieval has died at the age of 60 years old. TMZ broke the news that the Butte, Montana native had passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer after being in Hospice Care. It's being reported that Knieval was surrounded by his daughters at the time of his death.
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
Millions Pledged for Law Enforcement, Prison, and Warm Springs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Governor Greg Gianforte has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in his proposed 2023 budget for law enforcement, drug interdiction, the State Hospital at Warm Springs and the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. At his Helena press conference on Thursday, the topic was public...
