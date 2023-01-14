Read full article on original website
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sometimes When We Touch’ on Paramount+, A Doc That Observes The Rise And Legacy Of The ‘70s Soft Rock Sound
Sometimes When We Touch (Paramount+) is a three-episode docu series that explores soft rock, the super seventies genre of pop music that blended sensitive lyrics, feathered hair, and open-collar rayon shirts with smooth harmonies, piano leads, and memorable melodies. The MTV Studios production combines narration and archival footage with contemporary interviews, both with those who were there and those who still remember the songs, from Kenny Loggins, Marilyn McCoo and Toni Tennile to Sheryl Crow, LA Reid, Big Boi, and Stewart Copeland. SOMETIMES WHEN WE TOUCH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “Where did soft rock come from?” a narrator asks...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79
Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
'A great soul who did great music'
Stevie Wonder didn’t shy away from sharing his feelings after hearing about the passing of his friend and guitarist, Jeff Beck, who died earlier this week at age 78. Wonder called Beck “a great soul who did great music.”. Free Press music writer and critic Brian McCollum spoke...
Guitar World Magazine
Sting guitarist Dominic Miller: “You gave Jeff Beck a tennis racket and a transistor radio, he’d make it sound perfect”
The Sting guitarist mourns a long-lost Gibson ES-335 and reveals a fondness for ’60s Telecasters as he joins us for this edition of Bought & Sold – a safe space for gear obsessives to talk shop. What was the first serious guitar you bought with your own money?
Guitar World Magazine
This monster St. Vincent riff was inspired by Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell – so much so that Annie Clark worried she was “going to be sued”
Dimebag Darrell is one of St. Vincent’s all-time favorite guitarists, and you can certainly hear the influence here. St. Vincent is a 21st century guitar hero, mercurial in her quest to redefine the sound of the electric guitar and take it into electronic, otherworldly realms. All of which betrays her influences, which are, well, the same as most other guitarists who grew up playing in the ’90s.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
operawire.com
PBS to Present Kathleen Battle & Jessye Norman’s ‘The Magic of Spirituals’ Concert
PBS is set to present “The Magic of Spirituals” starting on Feb. 24, 2023, as part of Black History Month. The showcase will center on a performance on March 18, 1990, featuring Jessye Norman and Kathleen Battle during which “many wondered if the two singers would compete or join forces and sing together.” The documentary highlights the behind-the-scenes preparations for the big event. (Iconic contralto Marian Anderson was among those in the audience). The performance was subsequently recorded and released with Express noting that “The overtones of suffering and joy are made beautifully evident by these two great artists in what was clearly a magical evening.”
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Death Valley Girls, Bootsy Collins, Shakira, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
iheart.com
Indie Pop Sensation Munn Takes the Music World by Storm
Pop singer-songwriter Munn is a major player in the independent music scene thanks to his distinctive style, commanding vocals, and profound songwriting. He has established himself as a skilled and prosperous musician, with over 200 million total streams across all platforms. Considering he did all of this without the support of a major label, his accomplishments are all the more remarkable. This is a reflection of his perseverance, commitment, and innate artistic ability.
Behind the Meaning of “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC
The pressure was on. Brian Johnson had just joined AC/DC following the death of former vocalist Bon Scott in 1980. Guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young told their new singer that they had a song called “You Shook Me All Night Long” that needed lyrics. Wanting to impress his new bandmates, Johnson wrote the lyrics to the band’s classic song that same night.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the rhythm and lead styles of all-star rock guitar double act Richie Kotzen and Adrian Smith
On the surface, the collaboration between ex-Poison and Winery Dogs guitarist Richie Kotzen and Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith is one of the more surprising double acts of recent years. However, they are united by a shared love of classic rock, having grown up listening to bands such as Deep...
soultracks.com
Happy birthday to the great Sade
We are wishing a very Happy Birthday to Helen Folasade Adu, butter known to music fans around the world as Sade, born on January 16, 1959. The Nigerian born singer-songwriter burst onto the scene with her self-named band in 1984, wowing pop, soul and jazz audiences with the #1 hit “Smooth Operator” and the accompanying album, Diamond Life. Bearing a sound unlike anything else out there, Sade created the template for a new breed of artists, blurring lines between musical categories, and delivering music that appealed across generational lines.
