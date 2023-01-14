ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UAE's Jaber says COP28 should be practical, leave no one behind

By Rachna Uppal and Yousef Saba
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaOcy_0kEV3ja500

ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates wants the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year to be practical and show solidarity between the global north and south that "leaves no one behind", the country's oil chief and designated COP28 president said.

In a speech on Saturday to the Global Energy Forum, Sultan al-Jaber, head of state oil giant ADNOC and UAE climate envoy, called for scaling up renewables, nuclear energy, hydrogen, carbon capture, energy efficiency and new technologies, among others.

Jaber's appointment to lead the climate summit has fuelled activists' worries that big industry is hijacking the world's response to the global warming crisis.

The UAE, a major OPEC oil exporter, will be the second Arab state to host the climate conference after Egypt in 2022. Campaigners and some delegates criticised COP27, saying fossil fuel producers had watered down emission reduction ambitions.

The UAE and other Gulf energy producers have called for a realistic transition in which hydrocarbons would keep a role in energy security while making commitments to decarbonisation.

Jaber, who is also minister of industry and technology, said the UAE had a "clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency" in hosting COP28, noting the country had invested $50 billion in renewable energy and clean technology globally and plans to invest another $50 billion in years ahead.

"We need to ensure a just transition that leaves no one behind," he said, adding that low carbon growth was the future.

He highlighted the need to triple renewable energy generation by 2030 and double low carbon hydrogen production, while transforming food and agriculture systems.

He said adaptation finance for the global south - funds to help countries adapt to climate change - should be doubled to $40 billion annually by 2025, and urged more affordable and more accessible climate finance.

Qatar's minister of state for energy Saad al-Kaabi, speaking at a separate panel at the event in Abu Dhabi, criticised what he described as demonisation of hydrocarbons and noted that coal was being used at record levels.

"Coal is the biggest emitter by far and I see a lot of attack on oil and gas companies and demonising oil and gas companies, I don't see a similar attack on the biggest polluter on the planet," Kaabi said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
nextbigfuture.com

For the USA Going All Electric Semi Trucks is Like Getting All of Iraq’s Oil Without War

Jordan of the Limiting Factor goes into detail on electric semi trucks and the megacharging that will be needed. I will go over the scale of the shift for electric trucks. The motivation is that it will make trucks about 30% cheaper to operate by saving 80% of the fuel costs. It also means countries like China will import a lot less oil and can be energy independent. This is a huge deal in terms of the security of a country. China can be cut off from the 10 million barrels per day of oil that they import but they have access to their own coal and their own solar, wind and hydro. It is a economic and strategic no-brainer for companies and countries to shift to electric trucks. As much effort as the US put into conquering Iraq would go into getting off an Iraq level of oil with electric trucks.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

South African leader skips Davos amid electricity crisis

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has canceled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos in order to deal with his country's worsening power blackouts.Ramaphosa's office made the announcement in a statement late Sunday. He had been scheduled to lead a delegation from South Africa to the Swiss resort town to promote the country as an investment destination. But public outrage over the electricity crisis has forced him to hold urgent meetings at home.The state-owned power utility Eskom is currently implementing a high level of power blackouts, with households and businesses going without electricity for up to 10...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during...
Fortune

China’s population declines for the first time in 61 years as millennial generation rejects government pressure to have more kids

Demographers have long expected China's population to shrink in the coming decade, but the COVID pandemic sped up how quickly China's population peaked. China’s population declined by 850,000 people in 2022, leading to a total population of 1.412 billion, down from 1.413 billion, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. It’s the first time the country has recorded negative population growth since the Great Leap Forward in the early 1960s.
KIRO 7 Seattle

China’s economic growth falls to 3%, gradually reviving

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted.
BBC

Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong

A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
The Guardian

Let’s face reality. Fossil fuel interests have destroyed the Cops – we need something new

There is a battle raging over the heart and soul of the UN Cop conferences, which have taken place every year since 1995. On one side are the climate scientists, policymakers, and representatives of countries most under threat from global heating and of nations that simply “get” the disastrous effects of the climate crisis. On the other side is the fossil-fuel industry.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy