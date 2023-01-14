Read full article on original website
Column: MLK had a dream about ending police brutality. In L.A., we're clearly still dreaming
Keenan Anderson, cousin of a BLM founder, is among three men of color who have died this year after encounters with LAPD officers. A vigil was packed.
Several Torrance police officers linked to racist text scandal no longer employed by city
At least eight police officers that The Times has linked to a scandal in which Torrance police were caught sending racist text messages are no longer with the agency, records show. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Anxiety over 'tripledemic' has these LAUSD parents pleading for mask mandate
As school resumes, COVID-traumatized L.A.-area parents call for return to masking over ‘tripledemic’ fears amid surge that also includes flu and RSV.
Drone video captures part of encounter in which Riverside County deputy was fatally shot
Drone video appears to capture portions of a deadly standoff that took the life of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy Friday.
Authorities Name Man in Killing of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy
The suspect in the fatal shooting of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was identified Saturday as Jesse Navarro, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident. Navarro was shot by one or more deputies and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department. Calhoun, 30, who had...
In Orange County, proliferation of e-bikes brings 'mayhem' to the boardwalk
The growing popularity of e-bikes has created a conundrum for Orange County cities as they try to balance state climate goals with concerns about rider and pedestrian safety.
Lake Elsinore Will Hold Candlelight Vigil to Honor Slain Riverside Deputy
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department’s Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community. “Deputy...
Video: Several Injured After Tesla Driver Backs Into Crowd in Silver Lake
Several people were injured after a driver backed out of a driveway in Silver Lake, dragging people with him and then speeding off Friday night. The incident was caught on home surveillance footage at around 11:30 p.m. after the man slammed into the garage of a home and got back into his car.
'This can only go on so long.' Patients needing routine care pack MLK emergency department
MLK Community Hospital officials said its packed emergency department is the result of the paucity of medical care in South Los Angeles.
Warm clothing, proper heating advised as freezing temperatures hit parts of L.A. County
Freezing temperatures are expected in Lancaster, Mt. Wilson, Santa Clarita Valley, Pomona and Woodland Hills. Health officials advise warm clothing, shelter and heating.
After heavy rains, giant tree collapses on cars in Woodland Hills shopping center
An atmospheric river that swept across California this weekend toppled trees and damaged cars, including in Woodland Hills.
L.A. Catholic schools are growing after years of decline. But is it enough?
After decades of falling enrollment exacerbated by the pandemic, Los Angeles Catholic schools are on track for a second straight year of enrollment growth.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of LA County
Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:. Lancaster, Monday...
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
Photos: Kingdom Day Parade returns to Martin Luther King Jr. Day for first time since 2020
Hundreds of people on hand for 38th Kingdom Day Parade in Leimert Park, with days of rain finally letting up.
