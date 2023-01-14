ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

californiapublic.com

Authorities Name Man in Killing of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy

The suspect in the fatal shooting of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was identified Saturday as Jesse Navarro, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident. Navarro was shot by one or more deputies and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department. Calhoun, 30, who had...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of LA County

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:. Lancaster, Monday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

