Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of LA County

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:. Lancaster, Monday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

