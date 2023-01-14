ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

davisvanguard.org

Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons

SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding

January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California EHM Quarantine Released

In December, a Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Riverside County, California, tested positive for EHM. Four other horses were exposed. No additional cases were confirmed, and the quarantine on the property has been released. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Leaked Documents: EDD asking for more money to roll out a long overdue direct deposit option

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -  It's no secret that California's unemployment agency has been plagued by fraud to the tune of more than $32 billion dollars in recent years. Now, CBS13 has obtained internal Employment Development Department (EDD) communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money in the Governor's recently-released state budget to roll out a direct deposit option for unemployment, disability, and paid family leave benefit recipients.California is one of only three states in the nation that doesn't offer direct deposit for unemployment, disability, and paid family-leave benefits. Instead, the EDD mails Bank of America Debit cards to benefit...
CALIFORNIA STATE

