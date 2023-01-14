Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom reverses parole for former pro-skater Mark 'Gator' Rogowski
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed the parole of 1980's skateboarding icon Mark "Gator" Rogowski, making it the second time that the Governor has overturned the state parole board's decision to release him. Rogowski, once viewed as a superstar in the then-burgeoning skate scene having starred in...
davisvanguard.org
Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons
SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
SFGate
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
californiapublic.com
California has lots of catching up to do on flood management — with or without climate change
California has added little to its once-prized water system since 1960, and the population has more than doubled, columnist George Skelton writes.
californiapublic.com
On a poverty tour of California, an advisor to the governor chronicles agony, anger and hope
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s economic mobility advisor, Michael Tubbs, tours California to hear poverty experiences.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
CBS News
California's employment development department requesting funds to implement long-overdue fraud protections
CBS13 has obtained internal EDD communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money. Investigative reporter Julie Watts with details on the draft budget change.
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
See how a zipline has become a lifeline for this California community
A California resident set up a zipline when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out. Now that the bridge has washed away, seven households would have been stranded if not for the zipline. CNN affiliate KSBW has the story.
NC parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, deputies say
Two North Carolina parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff's Office news release.
Video: California woman rescued from rushing waters by helicopter
Historic flooding has hit California after torrential storms swept across the state. In Orange County, emergency responders have braved rapid waters to save locals.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California EHM Quarantine Released
In December, a Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Riverside County, California, tested positive for EHM. Four other horses were exposed. No additional cases were confirmed, and the quarantine on the property has been released. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
Leaked Documents: EDD asking for more money to roll out a long overdue direct deposit option
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - It's no secret that California's unemployment agency has been plagued by fraud to the tune of more than $32 billion dollars in recent years. Now, CBS13 has obtained internal Employment Development Department (EDD) communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money in the Governor's recently-released state budget to roll out a direct deposit option for unemployment, disability, and paid family leave benefit recipients.California is one of only three states in the nation that doesn't offer direct deposit for unemployment, disability, and paid family-leave benefits. Instead, the EDD mails Bank of America Debit cards to benefit...
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
californiapublic.com
A canoe, a rope and a swimmer: Rescuing Californians stranded by recent violent storms
Over the past weeks, teams across the state have rescued people from flooded cars and neighborhoods. They are now preparing for the next series of storms.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
California Lt. Governor: 'Get ready to evacuate'
Sara Sidner speaks with California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis on the atmospheric rivers set to hit the state again and cause more flooding in the already saturated region.
KTVU FOX 2
California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Guard has joined the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away Monday by floodwaters on the state’s central coast. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it became stranded in floodwaters near Paso Robles. Bystanders were able to pull...
California anti-hunger groups slam governor’s proposed budget
Groups that fight hunger say they’re “deeply disappointed” in the new budget proposal released Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last year, the Legislature approved $40 million to expand food assistance to low-income people over age 55, regardless of immigration status. But now, the governor wants to delay it until 2027.
goldrushcam.com
California Farm Bureau Says Rule Banning Older Trucks is a Challenge for Agriculture
Trucks pass farm fields in the Salinas Valley. A new California Air Resources Board rule, which went into effect on Jan. 1, prohibits large trucks and buses made before 2010 from operating in the state. January 15, 2023 - By Caleb Hampton - As of Jan. 1, under a newly...
