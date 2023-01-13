ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

thereporteronline.net

Longevity, prestige of U of C Folk Fest creates own folklore

As the story goes, a young Bob Dylan stopped by, unbidden, to participate in an open mic jam session, performing a set of Woody Guthrie songs as the first University of Chicago Folk Festival got underway in 1961. “This was before he was Bob Dylan,” Nick Rommel, a U of...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Gary resident spins his way to success on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Paschal Miller grew up watching “Wheel of Fortune” with his mom, Martha Crowder, who died in 2011. Miller, 48, who’s lived most of his life in Gary, had an uncanny knack for solving the word puzzles before the contestants did. On Aug. 25, the day before his...
GARY, IN
thereporteronline.net

Look at Brunch at the Loyalist Restaurant in Chicago

One of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurants is about to drop its inaugural brunch. Loyalist, a casual restaurant underneath two-Michelin-starred Smyth, is this weekend debuting a special Sunday brunch service that should raise eyebrows. First, take a look at the thick-cut bacon. This isn’t what 24-hour diners serve. This is Fulton Market and Publican has already raised the bar for pork. Loyalist wants to be the king of swine.
CHICAGO, IL
historycollection.com

We Can Thank the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair for These Amazing Things

In the late 1800s, Chicago had a goal to transform its image from a stockyard city to a world-class destination. They accomplished this by winning the bid for the 1893 World’s Fair, with the help of architect Daniel Burnham. Despite setbacks and controversy, the Fair was a huge success, drawing 27 million visitors and making $35 million in revenue. The Fair was a celebration of technology, culture, and everyday life. It was a showcase of innovation and advancements, and many everyday things we still use today made their grand debut at the fair. While these things weren’t invented specifically for the 1893 Worlds Fair, they had only seen a small market area. From products to technology and design, the fair marked lasting changes in the way we live and shaped the future.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Brothership Brewing in Mokena – Chicago Tribune

Mary Basso, Heather Cockrell and Blake Peterson, right, relax while participating in trivia night at Brothership Brewing in Mokena. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune) Brothership Brewing launched in the south suburbs in February 2020, then pivoted within weeks with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic by selling growlers to go and slowly building a following for a deft touch with hazy IPA and barrel-aged stout. They’ve branched out into other approaches, such as clear IPA and various lagers, but hazy IPA reigns supreme in the Brothership taproom.
MOKENA, IL
thereporteronline.net

Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune

Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
CHICAGO, IL
splashmags.com

“The Negro Motorist Green Book” – Exhibition at The Illinois Holocaust Museum

The exhibition reveals how the handbook provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed them during the era of Jim Crow, including here in Chicago. Travel Back in Time. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian Institution...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville

When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
NAPERVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Rockwell

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will help you stay active with your fitness resolution goals. Meet Rockwell. Rockwell is a playful 1-year-old mixed breed who was rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. This spunky puppy loves to play and be active. He enjoys mental stimulation too; toys like puzzle feeders are his favorite. Rockwell would benefit from puppy training. He is very food motivated and learns quickly. Because he's a big guy with lots of energy, he'd do best in a home with no small children and lots of playtime.Rockwell is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.PAWS is participating in the 2023 Betty White Challenge by hosting a two-day adoption event for senior pets starting Tuesday, January 17, on what would have been the actress and pet lover's 101st birthday. Visit pawschicago.org/bettywhite to learn more.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

WATCH: Animals at Chicago zoo play with repurposed Christmas trees

CHICAGO (CBS) – After the holiday season, many animals at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago enjoyed Christmas trees repurposed for enrichment. Video shared Friday by Lynette Kleisner of the Chicago Zoological Society and Brookfield Zoo shows Hudson the polar bear, Brutus and Titus the African lions, and African painted dogs snacking on raw meat hidden within the branches.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week

CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
CHICAGO, IL

