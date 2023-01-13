CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will help you stay active with your fitness resolution goals. Meet Rockwell. Rockwell is a playful 1-year-old mixed breed who was rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. This spunky puppy loves to play and be active. He enjoys mental stimulation too; toys like puzzle feeders are his favorite. Rockwell would benefit from puppy training. He is very food motivated and learns quickly. Because he's a big guy with lots of energy, he'd do best in a home with no small children and lots of playtime.Rockwell is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.PAWS is participating in the 2023 Betty White Challenge by hosting a two-day adoption event for senior pets starting Tuesday, January 17, on what would have been the actress and pet lover's 101st birthday. Visit pawschicago.org/bettywhite to learn more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO