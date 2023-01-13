Read full article on original website
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
thereporteronline.net
Longevity, prestige of U of C Folk Fest creates own folklore
As the story goes, a young Bob Dylan stopped by, unbidden, to participate in an open mic jam session, performing a set of Woody Guthrie songs as the first University of Chicago Folk Festival got underway in 1961. “This was before he was Bob Dylan,” Nick Rommel, a U of...
thereporteronline.net
Gary resident spins his way to success on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Paschal Miller grew up watching “Wheel of Fortune” with his mom, Martha Crowder, who died in 2011. Miller, 48, who’s lived most of his life in Gary, had an uncanny knack for solving the word puzzles before the contestants did. On Aug. 25, the day before his...
thereporteronline.net
Look at Brunch at the Loyalist Restaurant in Chicago
One of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurants is about to drop its inaugural brunch. Loyalist, a casual restaurant underneath two-Michelin-starred Smyth, is this weekend debuting a special Sunday brunch service that should raise eyebrows. First, take a look at the thick-cut bacon. This isn’t what 24-hour diners serve. This is Fulton Market and Publican has already raised the bar for pork. Loyalist wants to be the king of swine.
historycollection.com
We Can Thank the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair for These Amazing Things
In the late 1800s, Chicago had a goal to transform its image from a stockyard city to a world-class destination. They accomplished this by winning the bid for the 1893 World’s Fair, with the help of architect Daniel Burnham. Despite setbacks and controversy, the Fair was a huge success, drawing 27 million visitors and making $35 million in revenue. The Fair was a celebration of technology, culture, and everyday life. It was a showcase of innovation and advancements, and many everyday things we still use today made their grand debut at the fair. While these things weren’t invented specifically for the 1893 Worlds Fair, they had only seen a small market area. From products to technology and design, the fair marked lasting changes in the way we live and shaped the future.
thereporteronline.net
Brothership Brewing in Mokena – Chicago Tribune
Mary Basso, Heather Cockrell and Blake Peterson, right, relax while participating in trivia night at Brothership Brewing in Mokena. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune) Brothership Brewing launched in the south suburbs in February 2020, then pivoted within weeks with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic by selling growlers to go and slowly building a following for a deft touch with hazy IPA and barrel-aged stout. They’ve branched out into other approaches, such as clear IPA and various lagers, but hazy IPA reigns supreme in the Brothership taproom.
This Illinois Dog Really Doesn’t Want to Come Inside, But Thanks
You might remember the snow storm that rolled through Illinois in the middle of December. During that event, an Illinois dog owner tried to convince their dog to come inside. There's a very good reason why the dog appeared to say "thanks, but no" at this Chicago home. This fun...
thereporteronline.net
Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune
Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
splashmags.com
“The Negro Motorist Green Book” – Exhibition at The Illinois Holocaust Museum
The exhibition reveals how the handbook provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed them during the era of Jim Crow, including here in Chicago. Travel Back in Time. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian Institution...
thereporteronline.net
Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville
When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Rockwell
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will help you stay active with your fitness resolution goals. Meet Rockwell. Rockwell is a playful 1-year-old mixed breed who was rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. This spunky puppy loves to play and be active. He enjoys mental stimulation too; toys like puzzle feeders are his favorite. Rockwell would benefit from puppy training. He is very food motivated and learns quickly. Because he's a big guy with lots of energy, he'd do best in a home with no small children and lots of playtime.Rockwell is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.PAWS is participating in the 2023 Betty White Challenge by hosting a two-day adoption event for senior pets starting Tuesday, January 17, on what would have been the actress and pet lover's 101st birthday. Visit pawschicago.org/bettywhite to learn more.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Animals at Chicago zoo play with repurposed Christmas trees
CHICAGO (CBS) – After the holiday season, many animals at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago enjoyed Christmas trees repurposed for enrichment. Video shared Friday by Lynette Kleisner of the Chicago Zoological Society and Brookfield Zoo shows Hudson the polar bear, Brutus and Titus the African lions, and African painted dogs snacking on raw meat hidden within the branches.
This lovable pup believes he is the perfect size for a lab dog
Meet Rocco! This4-year-old Mastiff/Terrier mix may weigh 89lb but he is adorably unaware of his size. That means he believes he is the perfect sized lap dog.
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
