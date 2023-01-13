Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
NASDAQ
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
NASDAQ
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
NASDAQ
Pick Either Johnson & Johnson Stock Or Its Peer – Both May Offer Similar Returns
We believe that pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck stock (NYSE: MRK) will likely offer similar returns over the next three years. Both companies are trading at a similar valuation of around 5.0x trailing revenues. If we look at stock returns, Merck, with a stellar 37% rise in the last twelve months, has fared far better than J&J, up just 3%, and both have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, down 15%. There is more to the comparison, and in the sections below, we discuss the possible returns for JNJ and MRK in the next three years. We compare a slew of factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis of Johnson & Johnson vs. Merck: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
NASDAQ
NAAS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Naas Technology Inc (Symbol: NAAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.51, changing hands as high as $5.75 per share. Naas Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Vital Farms (VITL): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Vital Farms (VITL) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $17.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. Vital Farms...
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ELV
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Elevance Health is now the #12 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
PSEC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.45, changing hands as high as $7.47 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
ET, LI, or KO: Which "Strong Buy" Large Cap Stock has the Highest Upside?
The ongoing macro uncertainty offers investors a good opportunity to pick large-cap stocks trading at attractive levels. Large-cap stocks have a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. While most large-cap stocks are well-established, mature players in their respective sectors, they can also be stocks of companies with robust growth potential. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we will place Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) against each other to pick the most compelling large-cap stock.
NASDAQ
3 Ultra-Cheap Value ETFs for Long-Term Investors
Value stocks, which trade at attractive price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios, were relative outperformers amid last year’s market turmoil. The Russell 1000 Value Index beat its growth counterpart by about 21%. Most value stocks are mature, dividend-paying companies that are being favored by investors currently. These stocks tend to...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note
(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market briefly emerged above the flat line in the final hour on Tuesday, but faltered again and ended the session on a weak note. The benchmark SMI, which fell to a low of...
NASDAQ
Will American Water Works (AWK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering American Water Works (AWK), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry. When looking at the last two reports, this water utility has recorded...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
NASDAQ
Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had added almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 5 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3226), with shares changing hands as low as $20.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRL was trading at a 18.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Global-E Online (GLBE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global-E Online Ltd (Symbol: GLBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.73, changing hands as high as $25.64 per share. Global-E Online Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
