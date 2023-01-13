Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
Jones Lang LaSalle Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JLL
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.79, changing hands as high as $179.34 per share. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
How to Find Strong Transportation Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Analysts Initiate Coverage: 4 Stocks to Buy for Higher Return
There’s no denying that a lack of consistency in information creates inefficiencies that might result in the misinterpretation of stocks. The initiation of coverage by analysts offers critical information on a stock, which is of great value to investors. Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG, Agilysys, Inc. AGYS, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc....
Here's Why 'Trend' Investors Would Love Betting on York Water (YORW)
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Retail and Wholesale Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Euronav (EURN) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Euronav NV EURN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the May 19, 2023 $4.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Is Allot (ALLT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Allot Communications (ALLT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHH
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.20, changing hands as high as $122.33 per share. Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
What Makes CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (CSLLY) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
What Makes Helix Energy (HLX) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
Is Trending Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) a Buy Now?
Delta Air Lines (DAL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this airline have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the...
Crocs (CROX) Surges 66.1% in 3 Months: Is More Upside Left?
Crocs, Inc. CROX has been gaining from solid consumer demand, as well as strength in the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands. A solid online show bodes well. This led to a top and bottom-line beat for the 10th straight quarter in the third quarter of 2022. Sales and earnings improved year...
Should Value Investors Buy CNO Financial Group (CNO) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group IBKR gained 1.4% in after-market trading following its fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. The bottom line reflects a rise of 56.6% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily aided by an improvement in...
What Makes Reliance Steel (RS) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS is gaining from demand strength across its major end-use markets, a diversified product base and strategic acquisitions. We are optimistic about its prospects and believe that the time is right to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks poised to carry the momentum ahead.
