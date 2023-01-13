Read full article on original website
itbusinessnet.com
LBank Exchange Will List Qitmeer Network (MEER) on January 16, 2023
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 15, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Qitmeer Network (MEER) on January 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEER/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on January 16, 2023.
pymnts.com
Tradeling, Mastercard Team to Increase Small Business Access to Finance
The MENA-focused B2B eCommerce Tradeling has announced a collaboration with Mastercard. As part of the partnership, Tradeling business-to-business (B2B) customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using Mastercard SME or Business debit, credit, or prepaid cards will be able to redeem a 5% discount on all their purchases, the company said in a press release.
bitcoinist.com
Web3 Push: UAE VC Companies Launch $1 Billion Fund For The Tech Ecosystem
Venom Foundation has announced the creation of Venom Ventures Fund, a next-generation venture capital incubator that will invest in Web3 and related blockchain projects and help them reach their full potential. Iceberg Capital will be the launch partner for this venture. Venom Ventures will prioritize companies that are developing blockchain...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Levi’s Opens ‘NextGen’ Store in Singapore
Levi’s recently cut the ribbon on the digital-friendly store it refurbished in Singapore—its largest in Southeast Asia. The denim giant remodeled the newly reopened ION Orchard shopping mall location as a NextGen Indigo experience focused on “immersive product discovery” centered on Levi’s “promise of authentic self-expression and celebration of personal style.” The concept—which Levi’s also applied to its revamped London store—draws on consumer insights, market research and best practices from the brand’s smaller-footprint NextGen retail stores. Digital enhancements are front and center in the store. Visitors are greeted by an LED-powered illuminated entry archway and in-store panels that display “experiential content.” “We are committed...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Up 28% Within Week — Another Zero Finally Burned
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: New ARPA Grants of $10,000 to $180K are Now Available
Even though the recovery from the pandemic is getting better, there are still tens of thousands of businesses still dealing with its ramifications. In order to address these challenges, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) continues to provide substantial amounts of grant funds for small businesses across the nation. The...
smallbiztrends.com
Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently started accepting applications for the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification. The Biden-Harris Administration are expanding access to resources for Veterans and other underserved population, which includes $25 billion in government contract spending with...
u.today
Shiba Inu Whale Adds More SHIB to 2.25 Trillion Position After Shibarium News
According to CryptEye, an unknown large investor has acquired 7.56 billion Shiba Inu tokens in the last 24 hours, bringing the aggregate size of its position to 2.25 trillion SHIB. To date, this whale's meme token portfolio is valued at $23.45 million. The unknown investor mentioned does not appear to...
u.today
Whopping 3.96 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added by Whales in Just One Week
According to WhaleStats, the average position size of the top 100 Ethereum holders in the Shiba Inu token increased by 3.96 trillion SHIB during the past week. So far, the average position size of one such whale is equal to 154 billion SHIB, equivalent to $1.54 million and 39.6 billion more than at the beginning of the week.
u.today
DOGE, ETH and LTC Among 3 Most Profitable Coins in This Bullrun: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 16
Trullion Adds Revenue Recognition and Audit Tools to Accounting Platform
Trullion has added new revenue recognition and audit modules to its accounting automation platform. Both modules are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and enhance accounting transparency, Trullion said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release. “The accounting world has incredible opportunities for innovation, and the current trends in AI and...
Ariel Investments Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Unveils New Brand Identity, Reflecting Business Transformation
Ariel Investments, LLC (“Ariel” or “the firm”), a global value-based asset management firm, today unveiled a new brand in honor of its 40th anniversary. Ariel’s new creative can be viewed on ArielInvestments.com and the firm’s social media channels (Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram). “Forty years ago,...
u.today
Optimism (OP), Polygon (MATIC) or Arbitrum: Which Ethereum L2 Is Dominant?
Cryptocurrency analyst DeFi Mochi compared the key indicators of Optimism (OP), Polygon Network (MATIC) and Arbitrum to find out who is actually using these second-layer solutions. Polygon Network (MATIC) usage spiked in Q4, 2022, thanks to this catalyst. DeFi Mochi took to Twitter to share the analysis of network activity...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swiss Insurtech TONI Digital Finalizes $12.5M Series B
Zurich-headquartered startup TONI Digital has secured $12.5 million in a Series B funding round. The company is a digital insurance-as-a-service provider, “offering personal and commercial insurance lines such as motor insurance, payment protection insurance, and life solutions on top of its market-leading insurance technology platform.”. The company primarily “pursues...
Guesty Adds GuestyPay Payments to Property Management System
Guesty has added a payment processing solution to its hospitality and property management operating system. The new GuestyPay is available to customers in the United States and is to be extended in the middle of the year to those in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Guesty said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
cryptonewsz.com
AI-Fi is likely to receive a $5 million investment from Autofarm in January 2023
Autofarm has published a blog post to announce that it is soon going to invest in AI-Fi during the strategic investment round that is tentatively scheduled to happen in January 2023. The investment is worth approximately $5 million with an objective to better integrate Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through AutoLabs, a research division that explores the integration of the said technologies.
Woonsocket Call
Citizen Conflict Forging the Bridge Between Web2 Gaming and Web3 Innovation
QORPO Game Studio believes that immense popularity is garnered by the ability to entertain players for long periods of time within an elaborate and functioning ecosystem. Citizen Conflict aims, in practice, to let retail players organize tournaments and earn from non-centralized esports without endless hours of training. The QORPO model lets anyone become a pro.
crowdfundinsider.com
GetGo Selects Jumio to Unlock Digital Onboarding for New Drivers
Jumio, the provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, announced its partnership with GetGo, which claims to be the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, “to create an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.”. GetGo prides itself on an extremely user-centric service “with...
