Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
AOL Corp
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant...
Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'
Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
AOL Corp
Pamela Anderson is focusing on herself, not her love life, right now: 'It's really good for me to be alone for the first time'
After multiple trips down the aisle, Pamela Anderson is learning to fly solo. "Right now it's really good for me to be alone for the first time," Anderson, 55, shares in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning ahead of the release of her new memoir, Love Pamela ,and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, both of which are out later this month. "People are in and out of my life, or people come into my life, and I thought, the common denominator in all these relationships is me. So, I need to work on that."
AOL Corp
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.
AOL Corp
Marie Osmond says her kids won't get an inheritance: All it does is 'breed laziness and entitlement'
Marie Osmond isn't budging on her plan to leave her children out of her inheritance. The former country singer, 63, opened up about her plans to donate her wealth to charity instead of leaving it to her seven kids. "Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to...
AOL Corp
You'll never think about Amber Alerts the same way after seeing new doc about its origins
Just how closely do you read that Amber Alert when it goes off on your phone?. A new documentary streaming on Peacock reminds us of the importance of the law enforcement tool and reveals the little known story of its namesake, Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was abducted while riding her bike near her grandparents's home on Jan. 13, 1996, in Arlington, Texas. Investigators determined the suspect was nearby, but they were without a way to alert the public.
AOL Corp
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Spotted Together for First Time in Years
Spotted: A pair of famous exes. More than a decade after their divorce was finalized in 2010, Sean Penn and Robin Wright are back in pictures together. The ex-husband and wife were photographed together for the first time in nearly six years on Friday inside Los Angeles International Airport. While it's unclear what brought them together, the two were spotted getting off an escalator while they each carried baggage.
AOL Corp
Prince Harry and Prince William's Simmering Sibling Rivalry Is on Display in Resurfaced 2009 Clip
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. A tense interview between Prince Harry and Prince William has resurfaced amid the release of Spare. The Duke of Sussex's unprecedented memoir hit shelves on Jan. 10, and his relationship with his elder...
Comments / 0