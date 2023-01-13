ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
TVLine

Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'

Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
AOL Corp

Pamela Anderson is focusing on herself, not her love life, right now: 'It's really good for me to be alone for the first time'

After multiple trips down the aisle, Pamela Anderson is learning to fly solo. "Right now it's really good for me to be alone for the first time," Anderson, 55, shares in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning ahead of the release of her new memoir, Love Pamela ,and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, both of which are out later this month. "People are in and out of my life, or people come into my life, and I thought, the common denominator in all these relationships is me. So, I need to work on that."
AOL Corp

You'll never think about Amber Alerts the same way after seeing new doc about its origins

Just how closely do you read that Amber Alert when it goes off on your phone?. A new documentary streaming on Peacock reminds us of the importance of the law enforcement tool and reveals the little known story of its namesake, Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was abducted while riding her bike near her grandparents's home on Jan. 13, 1996, in Arlington, Texas. Investigators determined the suspect was nearby, but they were without a way to alert the public.
ARLINGTON, TX
AOL Corp

Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Spotted Together for First Time in Years

Spotted: A pair of famous exes. More than a decade after their divorce was finalized in 2010, Sean Penn and Robin Wright are back in pictures together. The ex-husband and wife were photographed together for the first time in nearly six years on Friday inside Los Angeles International Airport. While it's unclear what brought them together, the two were spotted getting off an escalator while they each carried baggage.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy