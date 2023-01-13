Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
WUSA
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
WUSA
2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List
Feeling the love! Some of the most celebrated stars and acclaimed projects -- in film and television -- were honored at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Going into Sunday's show, two films were standout stars when it came to nominations with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with a whopping 14 noms. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical opus The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 nominations.
WUSA
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
WUSA
Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
WUSA
Seth Rogen Drags Critics Choice Awards for Doubling Up Supporting Actor Speeches
Seth Rogen filled the room with laughter at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night, calling out the host association for choosing to present the Supporting Actor and Actress awards simultaneously. "I have never been to this," Rogen said onstage during his presentation of Best Actor in a Drama Series....
WUSA
Janelle Monae Delivers Powerful Speech While Accepting SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Janelle Monáe took the stage to accept the 2023 SeeHer award during Sunday's 2023 Critics Choice awards. According to the Critics Choice Association, the honor is presented to a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Prior to taking the stage,...
WUSA
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'
Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
WUSA
Kate Hudson On 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary and Iconic Yellow Dress (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson is celebrating How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days -- 20 years later. "I can but I can’t," she tells ET’s Deny Directo at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards when she’s asked if she can believe the film will turn 20 this year. And while...
WUSA
James Marsden Talks Comforting Christina Applegate at First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis (Exclusive)
It sounds like Christina Applegate always has a supportive friend in Dead to Me co-star James Marsden. When ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 49-year-old actor at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, he mentioned to Marsden that Applegate was nervous to attend her first awards show since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
WUSA
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Talk 'Shotgun Wedding' Hijinks and Working With Jennifer Coolidge (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez has been in wedding mode for nearly a year -- from Marry Me to Shotgun Wedding and, of course, her real-life nuptials to Ben Affleck!. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Lopez and her Shotgun Wedding co-star, Josh Duhamel, to dish about their new action rom-com and all things marriage.
WUSA
Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Chase Stokes Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini has thoughts on the comments surrounding her relationship status. On Monday, the 29-year-old country music singer took to TikTok to respond to those speculating about her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. "I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure," the "Hole in the Bottle"...
WUSA
Ke Huy Quan Reacts to Sweeping Awards Season Success: 'I Just Wanted a Job' (Exclusive)
Ke Huy Quan couldn't be more grateful for his latest awards season win. Speaking to ET at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Quan admitted that while the wins are great, it all started out with his desire to return to work.
WUSA
Eddie Murphy Talks Reuniting With Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Why He Passed on 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
It's been a while since Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared the screen, but thanks to Netflix, the actors are co-stars once again! The former Saturday Night Live cast members reunited for the streamer's film, You People, an upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. The film follows Jonah Hill and...
WUSA
'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says
Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.
WUSA
Selena Gomez and Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Spotted Bowling Amid Romance Rumors
A fun night out on the lanes! Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart enjoyed some time together with a night of bowling, amid ongoing rumors that the pair have sparked a romance. Gomez and Taggart were spotted rolling some balls at The Gutter, a bowling alley in New York...
WUSA
Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83
Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown’s family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown’s daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Brown had a reoccurring role on the series...
WUSA
Jeff Bridges Dedicates Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award to His Father Lloyd Bridges
Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Bridges, 73, took the stage following a heartfelt introduction from Bridges' The Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman. "Jeff bridges...The man, the legend, the myth, The Dude," Goodman began, referencing Bridge's famous The Big...
WUSA
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage Ceremony
Kim Kardashian isn't concerned about her ex-husband, Kanye West's, recent marriage ceremony. The 42-year-old reality star is focusing on her and Kanye's four kids in light of the news that the 45-year-old rapper had a marriage ceremony with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. A source tells ET that Kanye and Bianca...
