Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...

26 MINUTES AGO