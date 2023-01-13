ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

2023 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Feeling the love! Some of the most celebrated stars and acclaimed projects -- in film and television -- were honored at this year's 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Going into Sunday's show, two films were standout stars when it came to nominations with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the pack with a whopping 14 noms. Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical opus The Fabelmans followed close behind with 11 nominations.
WUSA

Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)

Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
WUSA

Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

Seth Rogen Drags Critics Choice Awards for Doubling Up Supporting Actor Speeches

Seth Rogen filled the room with laughter at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night, calling out the host association for choosing to present the Supporting Actor and Actress awards simultaneously. "I have never been to this," Rogen said onstage during his presentation of Best Actor in a Drama Series....
TVLine

Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'

Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
WUSA

Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Chase Stokes Dating Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini has thoughts on the comments surrounding her relationship status. On Monday, the 29-year-old country music singer took to TikTok to respond to those speculating about her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. "I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure," the "Hole in the Bottle"...
GEORGIA STATE
WUSA

'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says

Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.
HAWAII STATE
WUSA

Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83

Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown’s family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown’s daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Brown had a reoccurring role on the series...
WUSA

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage Ceremony

Kim Kardashian isn't concerned about her ex-husband, Kanye West's, recent marriage ceremony. The 42-year-old reality star is focusing on her and Kanye's four kids in light of the news that the 45-year-old rapper had a marriage ceremony with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. A source tells ET that Kanye and Bianca...

