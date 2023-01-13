Read full article on original website
$750 & $1,500 One-Time Checks Sent Out in Just Days!
Residents in Colorado will receive a one-time payment of $750-$1,500 by January 31. The majority of Colorado residents received their rebates by the end of September last year, as they had submitted their tax returns by June 30. However, payments are still being distributed to those who requested a filing extension.
$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February
$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
Get Up to $800 Direct Payment From your Tax Rebate When you Apply now.
Millions of Americans will get a direct payout of up to $800. The final deadline to claim the cash is coming in February. The second round of rebates is continuing to go out until February 15, 2023. Around $1 billion was budgeted for the rebate in South Carolina. South Carolina...
Montana Governor Proposes Up To $5,000 Tax Relief from $1 Billion State Budget
Montana Governor Gianforte has proposed to issue up to $5,000 in tax relief from the state’s $1 billion budget. If signed into law, the proposal would include three major policies for families. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proposed a total of $1 billion budget for the tax relief programs...
Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023
After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
$350 Relief Checks Still Unclaimed in Georgia— Here’s How To Claim Them!
Some of the $350 worth of relief checks issued in September 2022 is still unclaimed in Georgia. Find out if you’re eligible for these payments and how to claim them!. In September 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a cash assistance program that issued $1 billion. The cash assistance was intended for 3 million clients who had issues with their IDs or who were not able to access their cards. However, to date, $235 million worth of relief checks are still unclaimed. There have been unclaimed relief checks due to clients who were not able to access the funds through their cards, as reported by Palya.
Maine Governor Proposes Up To $850 One-Time Payment for Retirees
Maine Governor Mills has disclosed a proposal that included up to $850 one-time payment for retirees. The amounts will reportedly vary, but there is no information if there is a limit to the payments. Maine Governor Janet Mills has disclosed her biannual budget proposal which included payments for retired workers....
Connecticut, Maryland, Rochester To Issue Up To $13,500 Sign-On Bonus for Workers
The states of Connecticut and Maryland and the city of Rochester in New York will be issuing up to a $13,500 sign-on bonus for its workers. Sign-on bonuses are usually one-time payments given to workers who start a new job. Americans from the states of Connecticut and Maryland and the...
Three Felons Were Convicted of Allegedly Causing a Deadly Car Crash in North Carolina
Felons rammed a law enforcement vehicle before leading deputies on a deadly chase. An ambulance was called to transport a severely intoxicated person to a hospital for treatment. A deputy approached a Range Rover with completely dark windows and tried to talk to the people inside the vehicle to get it to move out of the way (Arias, 2023).
