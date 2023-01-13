ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

$750 & $1,500 One-Time Checks Sent Out in Just Days!

Residents in Colorado will receive a one-time payment of $750-$1,500 by January 31. The majority of Colorado residents received their rebates by the end of September last year, as they had submitted their tax returns by June 30. However, payments are still being distributed to those who requested a filing extension.
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February

$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023

After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

$350 Relief Checks Still Unclaimed in Georgia— Here’s How To Claim Them!

Some of the $350 worth of relief checks issued in September 2022 is still unclaimed in Georgia. Find out if you’re eligible for these payments and how to claim them!. In September 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a cash assistance program that issued $1 billion. The cash assistance was intended for 3 million clients who had issues with their IDs or who were not able to access their cards. However, to date, $235 million worth of relief checks are still unclaimed. There have been unclaimed relief checks due to clients who were not able to access the funds through their cards, as reported by Palya.
GEORGIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Maine Governor Proposes Up To $850 One-Time Payment for Retirees

Maine Governor Mills has disclosed a proposal that included up to $850 one-time payment for retirees. The amounts will reportedly vary, but there is no information if there is a limit to the payments. Maine Governor Janet Mills has disclosed her biannual budget proposal which included payments for retired workers....
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy