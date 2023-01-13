Read full article on original website
Related
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
Who holds the most U.S. national debt?
KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
Trying to force Social Security cuts as price for debt-ceiling increase would just cause harm
MarketWatch, a publication that caters to investors, recently warned that some Republicans plan to take the debt ceiling hostage to demand Social Security cuts. Everyone, not just seniors, would be hurt by using the debt ceiling to damage Social Security. When Republicans engaged in debt-ceiling hostage-taking in 2011, it led to a credit downgrade that prolonged the Great Recession.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has told Senate Republicans that if they vote for the bipartisan omnibus bill any legislation they send to the House will be "dead on arrival" once he becomes speaker.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
Former GOP congressman David Jolly slammed Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., for hoping that a new House select committee could rein in abuses committed by the federal government.
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors. Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today. What Happened: Trump announced the launch of...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans are willing to stand up to Democrats
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans will stand up to Democrats, especially after US government took in nearly $5 trillion in 2022.
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Representative Jim Jordan has pledged to wage war against the Biden administration. Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given him the ammunition to do so.
Countries Most Worried about World War III
Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Comments / 0