Washington State

FOX 16 News

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
Cleveland.com

Trying to force Social Security cuts as price for debt-ceiling increase would just cause harm

MarketWatch, a publication that caters to investors, recently warned that some Republicans plan to take the debt ceiling hostage to demand Social Security cuts. Everyone, not just seniors, would be hurt by using the debt ceiling to damage Social Security. When Republicans engaged in debt-ceiling hostage-taking in 2011, it led to a credit downgrade that prolonged the Great Recession.
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
msn.com

If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors. Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today. What Happened: Trump announced the launch of...
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...

