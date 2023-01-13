ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Steelers will pick 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL but for the Steelers, the focus is now on the NFL Draft. With the playoffs officially here we now know when the Steelers will pick in the NFL. The Steelers will have the 17th overall pick. This is the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Why Daniel Jones Is The New York Giants QB

In their first playoff game since 2016, Daniel Jones led the New York Giants to a win against the Vikings. The Giants offense was on fire due to the Vikings terrible defense on the pass. New York paved their win through Daniel Jones passing for 24/35 with two touchdowns and no interceptions. This performance gives Daniel Jones the confidence to be a good QB for the Giants future. Along with having a good passing game, Jones rushed for 78 yards showing his mobility in the playoffs. After the win, the media, teammates, and coaches praised Jones’s abilities as a QB and a leader post-game. The Giants win in the playoffs proves Daniel Jones, even with his flaws, can win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson raises more questions with travel decision

Whether intended or now, Lamar Jackson made one move for Sunday’s playoff game that sparked a lot of questions about his relationship with the Baltimore Ravens. NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s AFC wild-card game revealed that Jackson did not travel to Cincinnati with the Ravens for their game against the Bengals. It was not clear whether the decision was Jackson’s or the organization’s.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?

JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon

As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future.  Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return

Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Jaguars make major quarterback decision

During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

