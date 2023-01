Whirly-Girls Scholarship Fund Inc., a non-profit, educational, and charitable organization dedicated to advancing women in the helicopter aviation industry, has announced the recipients of the 2023 Whirly-Girls Scholarship Awards. The scholarships will be awarded March 5 at the Whirly-Girls Annual Awards Banquet during HAI HELI-EXPO in Atlanta, Georgia. Thanks to the support of aviation leaders, 32 scholarships were bestowed upon deserving female aviators, the largest scholarship program in the helicopter industry.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO