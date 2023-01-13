ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Taiko Concert and Ramen Dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple

Enjoy an evening of exhilarating Taiko followed by a ramen dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple. Taiko is Japanese drums that were historically used in Japan to communicate with allies, frighten away pests from crops and inspire battling soldiers. The drums have continued playing an important role at Japanese festivals.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Brewers Festival Is Postponed Until The Summer Of 2023

Oregon Brewers Festival: The Oregon Brewers Festival will not take place this summer, organizers said early on Friday. It was postponed for two years due to the pandemic before returning to the Portland waterfront last July. According to the organization, the likelihood of success has decreased as a result of rising event costs, severe heat that has led to decreasing attendance in recent years the festival has been hosted, and other factors.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

A reflection on homelessness in Portland, through the eyes of a housed neighbor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jakob Hollenbeck moved from Eugene to Portland this past summer. While he witnessed homelessness in Eugene, and even wrote an opinion piece about it for his university, he was still surprised by what he saw in Portland. Over time, he became friends with some of his neighbors experiencing homelessness. They were ultimately forced to move, he says, after the city posted a notice for them to vacate the area. Hollenbeck says his neighbors deserved to stay. He joins us with more on his experiences and how he views Portland’s policies regarding homelessness.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy

PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
PORTLAND, OR
shorelineareanews.com

Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

National Bagel Day Deal at Einstein Bros. Bagels

National Bagel Day is January 15. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the holiday with a special discount. Beginning National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, experience a better breakfast. Starting Sunday, order online and get $2 off any Signature or Classic Egg Sandwich or burrito by...
PORTLAND, OR
Evan Crosby

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Black Business Association of Oregon Fights ‘Invisible Knee’ to Economic Equity

After George Floyd’s murder, amid months of protests and calls for police reform, some Black local business owners considered the conversations that weren’t happening. “To us it was more about, at what point are people going to wake up to the fact that we live in capitalism? At what point are people going to take into consideration the fact that this man was sacrificed as a result of using a fake $20 bill, which directly relates to him not having financial means?” Alando Simpson, CEO of City of Roses Disposal and Recycling, told The Skanner. “Why does no one talk about capitalism, about Black economic prosperity? If we don’t have financial means, how are we ever going to gain control, which is the conduit to liberty?”
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
PORTLAND, OR
theregistryps.com

Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project

January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
PORTLAND, OR

