The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Taiko Concert and Ramen Dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple
Enjoy an evening of exhilarating Taiko followed by a ramen dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple. Taiko is Japanese drums that were historically used in Japan to communicate with allies, frighten away pests from crops and inspire battling soldiers. The drums have continued playing an important role at Japanese festivals.
Oregon Brewers Festival Is Postponed Until The Summer Of 2023
Oregon Brewers Festival: The Oregon Brewers Festival will not take place this summer, organizers said early on Friday. It was postponed for two years due to the pandemic before returning to the Portland waterfront last July. According to the organization, the likelihood of success has decreased as a result of rising event costs, severe heat that has led to decreasing attendance in recent years the festival has been hosted, and other factors.
$100 million Portland Museum of Art expansion to be built from mass timber
A rendering of the winning Portland Museum of Art proposal, which will built primarily out of mass timber. Credit: LEVER Architecture with Scott Simons and Unknown Studio, Chris-Newell-Akomawt Educational Initiative, Openbox, Once-Future Office, Atelier Ten, and Studio Pacifica. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free...
Dita Von Teese brings Glamonatrix burlesque tour to Portland
The “world’s biggest burlesque show” is coming to Portland’s Keller Auditorium as the Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, stops by the Rose City for her Glamonatrix tour.
A reflection on homelessness in Portland, through the eyes of a housed neighbor
Your browser does not support the audio element. Jakob Hollenbeck moved from Eugene to Portland this past summer. While he witnessed homelessness in Eugene, and even wrote an opinion piece about it for his university, he was still surprised by what he saw in Portland. Over time, he became friends with some of his neighbors experiencing homelessness. They were ultimately forced to move, he says, after the city posted a notice for them to vacate the area. Hollenbeck says his neighbors deserved to stay. He joins us with more on his experiences and how he views Portland’s policies regarding homelessness.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
Lifetime airs movie about Portland romance novelist-turned convicted murderer Nancy Brophy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lurid story of a Portland romance novelist who murdered her husband in 2018 comes to the small screen this weekend on the Lifetime channel. The trial of 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was one of the most captivating Portland news stories of 2022. At the conclusion of the seven-week proceedings, a jury found Brophy guilty of second-degree murder. In June, she was sentenced to life in prison.
Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
National Bagel Day Deal at Einstein Bros. Bagels
National Bagel Day is January 15. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the holiday with a special discount. Beginning National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, experience a better breakfast. Starting Sunday, order online and get $2 off any Signature or Classic Egg Sandwich or burrito by...
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
Clouded leopard ‘intentionally’ released at Dallas zoo: police
Dallas police are helping with the search.
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Black Business Association of Oregon Fights ‘Invisible Knee’ to Economic Equity
After George Floyd’s murder, amid months of protests and calls for police reform, some Black local business owners considered the conversations that weren’t happening. “To us it was more about, at what point are people going to wake up to the fact that we live in capitalism? At what point are people going to take into consideration the fact that this man was sacrificed as a result of using a fake $20 bill, which directly relates to him not having financial means?” Alando Simpson, CEO of City of Roses Disposal and Recycling, told The Skanner. “Why does no one talk about capitalism, about Black economic prosperity? If we don’t have financial means, how are we ever going to gain control, which is the conduit to liberty?”
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene
The idea of a Ghost Kitchen -- a restaurant without a storefront operating out of a space and mainly focusing on delivery -- isn’t new. They popped-up a lot throughout the pandemic, but customers may want to take a closer look at where that food is coming from before making that order.
Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project
January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
