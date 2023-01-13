Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lamar Jackson fuels Ravens rumors with cryptic Instagram message after playoff exit
The season of cryptic social media messages is upon us, courtesy of Lamar Jackson. The quarterback and the Ravens might be heading for a split this offseason, if their prior contract impasse was any indication. Now, Jackson has made some more noise by way of Instagram. On the Monday after...
ng-sportingnews.com
Colts coaching rumors: Latest news on Jeff Saturday, other candidates aiming for Indianapolis head coaching job
Who is going to saddle up — and settle down — with the Colts in 2023?. Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't exactly one to make the conventional hire, leading to a bit of organizational tumult. That much has been evidenced by his last 1 1/2 choices at head coach, Josh McDaniels and Jeff Saturday. While McDaniels never actually coached a Colts game, his replacement, Frank Reich, lasted just over four seasons. Reich offered diminishing returns at the helm until he replaced by longtime Indy center Jeff Saturday this year.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
Eli Manning will break promise, attend Giants-Eagles on Saturday
Philadelphia fans are notorious not necessarily for their passion, but for the ways in which they express that passion. Over the years we’ve seen them assault the late Chief Zee, punch police horses, throw batteries, pelt Santa Claus with snowballs and engage in more violent altercations than we can possibly count.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
The NFL wild-card weekend wraps up on Monday night, as the Buccaneers host the Cowboys in the final game of the first round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Despite finishing under .500, the Bucs' 8-9 record was enough to win the NFC South. Tom Brady set a new single-season NFL record by completing 485 passes, breaking the record he previously set.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
Will Monday night be Tom Brady's final game in a Buccaneers uniform? If Tampa plays the way it did all season, it very well might be. The Buccaneers have insisted their struggles on the offensive side of the ball were only temporary, but they enter as slight home underdogs against a Cowboys team that has scuffled lately.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
ng-sportingnews.com
AFC championship tickets: How Bills, Chiefs fans can get seats to 2023 Atlanta neutral-site game
The Bills took down the Dolphins in a nail-biter on wild-card weekend to advance to the AFC Divisional round, moving us one step closer to a potential neutral-site AFC Championship game. The NFL announced last week that in the event of a Bills vs. Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship,...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Re-ranking the 8 teams left in 2023 playoffs, from Chiefs to Giants
The NFL is down to its version of the great eight. With the AFC and NFC wild-card rounds in the playoffs complete, there are only eight teams still alive in the race to get to and win Super Bowl 57. After addressing each team's real chances of winning the Super...
ng-sportingnews.com
Longest plays in NFL playoff history: Bengals' Sam Hubbard adds to list with fumble return TD vs. Ravens
Sam Hubbard showed off that speed from his lacrosse days. The fifth-year Bengals defensive end raced 98 yards for the longest fumble recovery touchdown in NFL playoff history Sunday night after scooping up a fumble by Ravens QB Tyler Huntley early in the fourth quarter. Huntley tried to leap over the pile to score a touchdown but had the ball knocked out by linebacker Logan Wilson.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers talks Packers future, retirement decision on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'I just need some time right now'
Just over a week ago, the Packers' season came to a gut-wrenching end with a home loss to the Lions in Week 18. Now, the attention turns to the future of their franchise quarterback. With rumors swirling that his time in Green Bay is nearing its end, Aaron Rodgers briefly...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaguars call back Chargers' legendary P.F. Chang's tweet in comeback playoff win
The Jaguars' come-from-behind win over the Chargers on Saturday left the team hungry for another playoff round — and eager to take a parting shot at the visiting team. Following the conclusion of Jacksonville's 31-30 wild-card victory, one that included an improbable 27-0 comeback, the Jaguars' Twitter account made a humorous callback to a legendary tweet — by internet standards, anyway — from the Chargers:
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, highlights from NFL wild-card playoff game
Arguably the most intriguing matchup of the NFL's wild-card weekend comes on the final night. After the first losing season of his career, Tom Brady leads the 8-9 Buccaneers into a matchup with a Cowboys team that posted another 12-win season but has plenty to prove in the playoffs. Dallas...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Comments / 0