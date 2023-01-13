ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Athens Girls and Vinton County Boys continue to lead TVC-Ohio.

1. Vinton County Vikings | 9-2 (Conf. 5-1) After a shocking loss to the Wellston Golden Rockets last Friday, the Vikings rebounded nicely with a win against McClain on Saturday. They will have back-to-back testing games this week, with their first coming against the Federal Hocking Lancers on Tuesday and then a rematch against Alexander on Friday.
