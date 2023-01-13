Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro QQQ (Symbol: TQQQ) where we have detected an approximate $345.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.9% decrease week over week (from 598,700,000 to 581,500,000). Among the largest underlying components of TQQQ, in trading today Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) is up about 0.1%, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) is up about 1.5%, and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is higher by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the TQQQ Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of TQQQ, versus its 200 day moving average:

10 HOURS AGO