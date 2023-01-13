Read full article on original website
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Will Abercrombie (ANF) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
Where Will Delek (DK) Spend the Bulk of Its 2023 Capex?
Diversified downstream energy company Delek US Holdings DK recently offered a glimpse of its 2023 capital spending plans. DK has pegged its consolidated capital budget at $350 million, up 19% from the midpoint of its 2022 guidance. Of the Brentwood, TN-based company's total 2023 capital expenditure, approximately 58% is planned to be spent on its key ‘Refining’ segment. At some $176 million, maintenance/turnaround costs will constitute the lion’s share of spending.
Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (TS) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Delta Air Lines (DAL) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2023
I'm always adding money to my investment accounts from dividend income and regular contributions. Because of that, I'm routinely buying stocks. However, as a Fool.com contributor, I can't always buy the ones I want when I want due to trading restrictions. Right now, I'm unable to buy some of my...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:. Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Anika Therapeutics is one of 1181...
Why Reliance Steel (RS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Reliance Steel (RS), which belongs to the Zacks Metal Products - Distribution industry. This metals service-center company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates,...
Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, The Coca-Cola
Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2039167/is-berkshire-hathaway-a-value-stock)
TQQQ, CMCSA, ADBE, AMGN: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro QQQ (Symbol: TQQQ) where we have detected an approximate $345.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.9% decrease week over week (from 598,700,000 to 581,500,000). Among the largest underlying components of TQQQ, in trading today Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) is up about 0.1%, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) is up about 1.5%, and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is higher by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the TQQQ Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of TQQQ, versus its 200 day moving average:
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
MARUY vs. HON: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Operations sector have probably already heard of Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
Here's What Could Help CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Community Bank System (CBU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Community Bank System (CBU) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
