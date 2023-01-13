Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Yardbarker
3 players the Yankees could consider trading this year
The New York Yankees settled with the majority of players heading toward arbitration before Friday’s deadline. Only Gleyber Torres and Jimmy Cordero failed to sign new contracts, but the two sides aren’t far apart, and they will likely find a solution before hearings. While contracts are being ironed...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
sportszion.com
Dodgers completes deal with 9 out of 10 arbitration-eligible players amid MLB exchange deadline for 2023 season
As the MLB exchange deadline passed for the 2023 season, every franchise secured their desired arbitration-eligible players. The Los Angeles Dodgers had also had a successful Friday the 13th. Who are arbitration-eligible players?. According to MLB, players who have exactly three to six years of experience in the league are...
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to break out in 2023
The Yankees received the unfortunate news that Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, meaning they’ll need a new 5th starter for April. While many people are wondering about the outlook of Montas for 2023, and rightfully so, there’s the question of who should be their 5th starter for now. Many people would default to Domingo German, whose 3.61 ERA as a spot-starter impressed many in the fanbase. The problem with this is that by all metrics, this is the wrong choice; Clarke Schmidt should become the 5th starter for the Yankees.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign No. 9 ranked international prospect to $4.4 million deal
The New York Yankees are one of the more prominent teams in signing high-end international talent. Last year, they secured the signature of Rodrick Arias, the No. 1 ranked international prospect. This year, they landed themselves the No. 9 ranked international prospect in Brandon Mayea, per Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes cashes in big to avoid arbitration, delivers heartfelt note
One of the New York Yankees‘ most valuable players in 2022 was Nestor Cortés, who earned an All-Star appearance for the first time in his career. At 28 years old, Cortés battled his way into the starting rotation, pitching 93 innings in 2021, hosting a 2.90 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine with an 85% left-on-base rate. He justified an opportunity to show what he could do over a larger sample size, and he did not disappoint.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Salary Arbitration Rumors: Tony Gonsolin Filed At $3.4 Million
Coming off a first career All-Star season, Tony Gonsolin was among the arbitration-eligible players who was tendered a contract by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The group also included the likes of Yency Almonte, Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Brusdar Graterol, Dustin May, Evan Phillips, Will Smith, Trayce Thompson and Julio Urías.
FOX Sports
Guerrero, Blue Jays reach $14.5M deal to avoid arbitration
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided salary arbitration Friday night by agreeing to a $14.5 million contract for next season. Toronto had 12 players eligible for arbitration — only Tampa Bay with 14 had more. The lone member of that Blue Jays group who did not settle Friday was shortstop Bo Bichette.
'I don't understand the Mets': Scott Boras breaks down Carlos Correa saga – Nightengale's Notebook
MLB's most powerful agent had a winter to remember, negotiating more than $1 billion of deals with the Carlos Correa saga drawing out into January.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision
The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Former All-Star Shortstop, Productive Utility Man
It will not be long before the Boston Red Sox are assembled in Fort Myers for spring training, but the team is not quite complete. There are a few players left on Boston's shopping list, including two of the top free-agent position players left on the market. "The Red Sox,...
Yardbarker
Rangers Sign Pirates INF to Minor League Deal
The Texas Rangers announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp. The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter. Tsutsugo played 50 games with the Pirates last season, batting .171/.249/.229/.478 with two home runs and 19 RBI. Since...
Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal
The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
Scott Boras: Blue Jays, Cubs, Twins 'were really after' Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts’ first visit to free agency resulted in an 11-year, $280M deal with the Padres that greatly exceeded projections, even for a player who was expected to land one of the offseason’s biggest contracts. Agent Scott Boras discussed some of the twists and turns of Bogaerts’ free agent trip with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and Boras identified that Bogaerts was San Diego’s second choice, once Trea Turner rejected a reported $342M offer from the Padres.
Red Sox interested in infielders Jurickson Profar, Elvis Andrus
The Red Sox were known to be looking for middle infield help even before news broke earlier this week about Trevor Story’s internal brace surgery on his right elbow, which could keep the shortstop on the injured list for most (or potentially all) of the 2023 season. In the...
