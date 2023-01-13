ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

tsnews.com

Bowlers start 2023 season at Bishop Carroll baker’s tournament

Roughly three dozen teams took part in the early-season Bishop Carroll baker’s tournament, held over the weekend at West Acres Bowl. The Campus girls, who placed second in the 6A State tournament last year after a string of State-championship performances, battled at the top and eventually placed fourth. The Colts scored 2305, coming in 73 points behind champion Wichita Northwest. The top teams were Northwest, Garden City, Great Bend and Campus, and were the only teams to score over 2300. No other team scored higher than 2175.
GODDARD, KS
tsnews.com

Second quarter sinks Clearwater at Wellington

The second quarter was not kind to the Clearwater Indians girls basketball team last Friday night at Wellington. The host Crusaders shut out Clearwater in that period to build up a 22-point halftime lead on the way to a 56-34 victory over the Indians. “Wellington is good, really good,” Clearwater...
CLEARWATER, KS
tsnews.com

Raiders break into win column

The Argonia Raiders boys basketball team could not have picked a better way to kick off the new year. The Raiders opened 2023 by winning their first game of the season, rolling past Burrton 43-23 last Tuesday at Argonia. Not only was it the first win of the season, but it was the Raiders’ first win since the 2020-21 season.
ARGONIA, KS

