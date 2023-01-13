Read full article on original website
Dallas County Approves Remote Marriage Licensing
Dallas County has authorized the adoption of a remote marriage application process. The Dallas County Commissioners Court authorized this new system at its meeting on Tuesday. Remote applications for marriage licenses became legal after Texas Senate Bill 907 was enacted. However, this law only applies in counties where a clerk has been certified by the Texas Judicial Council.
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance
The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
Volunteers wanted: Nonprofits are looking for help with an annual homeless census
The nonprofits organizing an annual headcount of people experiencing homelessness in North Texas are looking for nearly 2,000 volunteers. The data those volunteers gather will shape policy for the rest of the year. On January 26, an army of volunteers will spread out across North Texas to find people experiencing...
Fort Worth men accused of smuggling illegal immigrants arrested near Mexico border
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border who were reportedly trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in their trunk. These arrests happened on Wednesday, when a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 277 in Val Verde County.
Man Arrested for Fentanyl Overdoses
A 36-year-old Plano man known as “Truth” has been charged with federal drug trafficking violations after allegedly being found with two kilograms of raw powdered fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Eric William Mather, or “Truth,” made his initial appearance in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine...
See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem
Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests
DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and Handgun
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border who were reportedly trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in their trunk. Fox 4 reports these arrests happened on Wednesday when a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 277 in Val Verde County. While the trooper was talking with the driver, he asked if anyone was in the trunk, but the driver would not give him an answer.
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital
The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
