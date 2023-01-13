A single vehicle accident near Dunkerton sent all four occupants to the hospital on Monday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7600 block of North Canfield Road around 11:20am. They say the driver, a 44 year old woman from Postville, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, before going into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a mile marker sign, a telephone box, and a utility support cable before coming to a rest. All four occupants were taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Their names have not been released.

