Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School District collaborates with Wilson Middle School after staff voice safety concerns
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Leaders in the Cedar Rapids Community School District say they’re glad staff at Wilson Middle School recently spoke up to voice safety concerns. ”The only way we can find solutions is if they’re vocal about them and they state them,” said Nicole Kooiker, Deputy Superintendent at CRCSD.
Southern Minnesota News
3 Iowans hospitalized after I-90 crash with semi
Three people from Iowa were hospitalized after a van crashed with a semi on I-90 near Imogene. The state patrol says the semi and the van were both westbound on the interstate when the vehicles collided just after midnight Tuesday. Jerry Eugene McAtee, 54, of Waterloo, was driving the van....
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Fire Rescue Investigates House Fire
Waterloo Fire Rescue authorities are continuing their investigation into a vacant house fire early Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:30AM from a passerby who had seen smoke coming from the home at 431 Dawson Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the living room area and quickly put it out. The house was vacant and boarded up with plywood. No injuries were reported.
Cedar Rapids Will Be Getting More Roundabouts
Whether you're a fan of them or not, roundabouts in Eastern Iowa are here to stay!. According to a new article from KCRG, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning to construct a lot more roundabouts by the end of next year. As of right now, Cedar Rapids has 12 roundabouts, with the first constructed back in 2017. They want to nearly double that number in 2024.
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
iheart.com
Monticello Police: Homeowner Shot, Killed Intruder During Break-in
(Monticello, IA) -- Monticello Police say a man accused of breaking into a home was shot and killed during the attempted break-in. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call reporting the break-in Wednesday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the homeowner had shot and killed the intruder, 30 year-old Pattrick O'Brine. The 44 year-old homeowner and his 10 year-old son were home at the time of the break-in. Neither one of them was hurt.
kwayradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Sends Four to Hospital
A single vehicle accident near Dunkerton sent all four occupants to the hospital on Monday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7600 block of North Canfield Road around 11:20am. They say the driver, a 44 year old woman from Postville, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, before going into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a mile marker sign, a telephone box, and a utility support cable before coming to a rest. All four occupants were taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Their names have not been released.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
iheart.com
Severe weather coverage...in the middle of winter
Doug here...a couple of notes to start off...weather is not climate change. Lots of weathers stacked on top of one another (hundreds of years) IS climate change. Next, I am not writing this as a self-congratulatory tome, but as a look inside at how we bring things together. These being said...it was unusual to be awakened from a mid-afternoon nap by the EAS alert. Immediately, we sprang into action at Newsradio 600WMT.
Cresco Times
It’s a Boy!
CRESCO - Newborn Ryer Allyn Rose became the First Baby of 2023 when he made his appearance on Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m. The little prince joins his parents, Courtney Meyer and Nic Rose of Schley, and big brother, Greyson, age seven. He was seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.
kchanews.com
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
KCRG.com
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of US Highway 63. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour. At approximately the...
KCRG.com
Stabilizing brace rule change draws ire of Iowa gun advocacy group
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case. Updated: 5 hours ago. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as...
First Glimpse of Cedar Rapids Native In Emmy Nominated Show [WATCH]
One of last year's most talked about shows is returning in just a few months, and a notable Cedar Rapids native is set to play a crucial role. The show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The SHOWTIME show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
KCRG.com
Rain and a few storms become likely Sunday night into Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next 24 hours or so will be wet, with a good chance for rain and a few storms. Some scattered showers are possible late on Sunday evening, but expect activity to become widespread by the morning of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Some thunderstorms are possible, too. First, embedded within the initial widespread rain activity. Then, some isolated storms are possible in the afternoon if any part of the viewing area sees some clearing of clouds. Temperatures climb to a midday high of the upper 40s to mid 50s.
kwayradio.com
Man Charged in Deadly Crash
A man who crashed his vehicle, killing his son as he allegedly fled from police has now been charged in the case, according to KWWL. 38 year old Curtis Williams led Chickasaw County Deputies on a chase on September 26th, that ended in a crash near New Hampton. The pursuit reached speeds of 105 mph. Williams failed to negotiate a curve, sending the vehicle rolling into the ditch. 18 year old Jaxon Williams was killed in the crash. Curtis Williams has now been charged with Homicide by Vehicle While Operating Under the Influence, Eluding While Operating Under the Influence, Driving While License Revoked, Reckless Driving, Operating a Non-registered Vehicle, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Maintain Control, and Speeding. Williams is being held on a $32,000 cash only bond.
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0