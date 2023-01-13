ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Speaks out on Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, is paying tribute to the late star with an incredibly touching message. As Us Weekly reported, Garibaldi shared a tribute to Presley via Instagram shortly after her death. Presley died at 54 after experiencing a cardiac arrest at her home. "Big sister… i hope...
April Killian

Inside The Plush Custom Jet of Elvis And The Trip He Gave Lisa Marie

One thing I've always admired about Elvis Presley was the exhuberant way he seemed to tackle life. He was more than just a stage persona - Elvis had a remarkable and consistent "bigger than life" flair. He poured out his heart and pushed the boundaries of his day....in music, dancing, fashion, even lifestyle. Nothing done by Elvis was half hearted - and being the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis certainly had the financial means to go all-out and over-the-top whenever he wanted. From his customized home and cars to his personal relationships, Elvis seemed to be an "all or nothing" kind of guy. Probably the most personal testament to this was his relationship with Lisa Marie, his daughter. From day one, Elvis went all-in as a parent. With his resources, nothing was out of bounds for his baby girl. With Lisa Marie's untimely death on January 1, it seems like an appropriate time to share a touching story of how Elvis poured his heart into a special project and how Lisa Marie, herself, was at the heart of it all.
