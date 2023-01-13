One thing I've always admired about Elvis Presley was the exhuberant way he seemed to tackle life. He was more than just a stage persona - Elvis had a remarkable and consistent "bigger than life" flair. He poured out his heart and pushed the boundaries of his day....in music, dancing, fashion, even lifestyle. Nothing done by Elvis was half hearted - and being the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis certainly had the financial means to go all-out and over-the-top whenever he wanted. From his customized home and cars to his personal relationships, Elvis seemed to be an "all or nothing" kind of guy. Probably the most personal testament to this was his relationship with Lisa Marie, his daughter. From day one, Elvis went all-in as a parent. With his resources, nothing was out of bounds for his baby girl. With Lisa Marie's untimely death on January 1, it seems like an appropriate time to share a touching story of how Elvis poured his heart into a special project and how Lisa Marie, herself, was at the heart of it all.

