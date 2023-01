Coach Tom Allen landed his quarterback of the future today, as Tayven Jackson announced his commitment to Indiana football after transferring out of Tennessee. Jackson is the younger brother of Indiana men’s basketball star, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who put on a show yesterday in front of Tayven and Tom Allen. Tayven entered the portal just two days ago and made the trip to Bloomington for his first and only recruiting trip.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO