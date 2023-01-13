Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
NASDAQ
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
NASDAQ
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
NASDAQ
Here's What Could Help CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
NASDAQ
VALE S.A. (VALE) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
VALE S.A. (VALE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
Can't Get Enough of Berkshire Hathaway? Add These 2 Similar Stocks to Your Portfolio
If you follow Warren Buffett and his firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), then I don't need to tell you just how strong Berkshire's stock has been since Buffett took over the company in 1965. The large conglomerate routinely beats the market year in and year out. Part of the...
NASDAQ
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
NASDAQ
Skechers (SKX) Gains 25.4% in Past Six Months: Here's Why
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is focused on boosting its omnichannel capabilities by expanding its direct-to-consumer business and enhancing its international foothold. SKX has been gaining from growth in its domestic and international channels for a while now. Continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear is steadily driving results. Against...
NASDAQ
ITT (ITT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
NASDAQ
Tsakos (TNP) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
NASDAQ
Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Anika Therapeutics is one of 1181...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Choice Hotels (CHH)
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is benefiting from expansion efforts, acquisition, loyalty program and solid growth of its Cambria Brand. Improving RevPAR is also aiding the company’s growth. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 11.6%. The company’s sales and earnings in...
NASDAQ
Will Abercrombie (ANF) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
NASDAQ
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2023
I'm always adding money to my investment accounts from dividend income and regular contributions. Because of that, I'm routinely buying stocks. However, as a Fool.com contributor, I can't always buy the ones I want when I want due to trading restrictions. Right now, I'm unable to buy some of my...
NASDAQ
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Why Reliance Steel (RS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Reliance Steel (RS), which belongs to the Zacks Metal Products - Distribution industry. This metals service-center company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates,...
NASDAQ
Is Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
NASDAQ
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Delta Air Lines (DAL) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Comments / 0