WSVN-TV
Fire in Coral Springs apartment under investigation
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Coral Springs. On Tuesday night, the blaze occurred in the area of La Placida Drive and Coral Springs Drive. Video footage showed the inside of the building charred and destroyed. Residents said they woke up to...
WSVN-TV
Residents displaced, 6 units condemned following fire in Coral Springs; investigation underway
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Coral Springs displacing many residents. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around midnight in the area of La Placida Drive and Coral Springs Drive, Wednesday. Video footage showed the aftermath of the building where the roof...
WSVN-TV
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill. Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
WSVN-TV
Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade
A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the driver struck a tree. After...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer returns to work after on-duty crash back in April
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officer Matt Larsh received a warm welcome back from his fellow officers after a long road to recovery. On Monday, Larsh was officially back on the clock with his colleagues. He was involved in an on-duty motorcycle crash with an SUV in April 2022. The...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
WSVN-TV
Road named in honor of officer Cesar Echaverry who was killed in line of duty
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners honoring the life of an officer killed in the line of duty by naming a portion of Southwest 162nd Avenue after officer Cesar Echaverry. Echaverry, a Miami-Dade Police officer, died after a shootout with a robber in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last...
WSVN-TV
Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami; suspect in custody
MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas station clerk was transported to the hospital after he was robbed and stabbed. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a man was robbed and stabbed.
Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle
A woman died after she was ejected during a crash with a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate business warehouse in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police gathered in the parking lot of a business as they investigate some sort of incident. They were seen outside of a Wartsila warehouse, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., Wednesday morning. Investigators taped off the parking lot to search the surrounding location. Fire rescue crews...
WSVN-TV
Car rolls over onto electric pole in Hialeah; no reported injuries
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday. No injuries were reported. Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
WSVN-TV
Coconut Creek Police officer released from hospital after cruiser-involved crash
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek Police officer has been released from the hospital after he was involved in a crash. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the cruiser crash in the area of North State Road 7 and 60th Street, late Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for 80-year-old woman missing from Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for an 80-year-old woman. Nilia Casas was found by police, Tuesday afternoon. She was seen leaving her home located in the Century Village community, Monday night. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
cbs12.com
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
