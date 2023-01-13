Read full article on original website
Barstow Community College partnering with Ft. Irwin for employment opportunitiesThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other eventsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadiumThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
matadornetwork.com
This SoCal Restaurant Is Like an Outdoor Art Gallery But With Tacos
Usually, when you see an alleyway displaying eclectic art that’s tented by a blanket of large fake butterflies, you can be pretty sure you’ve stumbled upon an Instagram-bait pop-up museum, like Umbrella Alley in San Francisco. But if you’re in Riverside, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles, you probably stumbled upon Tio’s Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with so much bright, funky, life-sized artworks decorating the patio that it doubles as an open-air art gallery.
coloradoboulevard.net
Why Is the Rain All Going to the Ocean?
Stories of the natural waterways that once flowed in Northeast L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley — but have been mostly cemented over. With our recent heavy rains, some of the analysts suggested that most of the rain just flows to the ocean. In fact, a surprisingly large volume is filling various reservoirs throughout our area, but it is correct that the lion’s share just flows out along the cement ditches to the ocean. Let’s explore this history, and what might be done to save more water, going forward.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA
Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
vvng.com
Sprouts grocery store to open in Victorville in Former Toy “R” Us Building
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Sprouts Farmers Market is preparing to open its first location in Victorville. The store posted the notification of its type 20 Off-Sale Beer & Wine Liquor license filing last month, which will authorize the sale of beer and wine for consumption off the premises. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation
The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
redlandscommunitynews.com
The future of East Highland
The San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District is moving forward with plans to develop 1,658 acres of land it purchased last year in East Highland. It bought the property for $31.85 million from Orange County, which used it during construction of the Seven Oak Dam to reduce flooding in the Santa Ana River.
CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼
The Coachella Valley Water District has clarified its plans for handling flood water that is expected in parts of the desert due to an incoming storm system. On Wednesday, The City of Palm Springs released the following statement regarding percolation ponds: "Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) owns the percolation ponds on the west side of The post CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Business growth seen in northern Fontana, but southern area does not get as much retail
In recent years, several new businesses have sprung up in the northern area of Fontana. At the same time, the southern section of town has also seen an increase in the number of businesses. However, many of those are warehouses — which, although they create jobs, also create controversy due to environmental concerns.
4newsplus.com
Deloy Anderson Passed Away at 86
Deloy J. Anderson grew up in Southern California with his brother Herbert and sisters Norlene (Reichenbach) and Sheila (Foster). Born to James and Lila (Gardner) on Dec 27, 1936 and passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 86 years old on Dec 18th 2022. Deloy grew up...
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
KESQ
Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!
We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
newsmirror.net
Roundabout at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street
Yucaipa's roundabout at the intersection of Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. This photo was taken by a local photographer Jesse Dinkel.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Business Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a local business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. He says his restaurant has been the target of many crimes including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands. The business owner recently bought a...
vvng.com
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
Recent deaths on Mount Baldy spur warnings to hikers
Hikers are being urged to use extreme caution when visiting Mount Baldy after two hikers have fallen to their deaths in the past month.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
Grant programs for diesel engine upgrades now accepting applications
VICTORVILLE – Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) is accepting applications, due March 31, for several programs to upgrade diesel engine vehicles with a low emission engine.
vvng.com
3 men arrested during attempted burglary at Chaparosa Roofing Company in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed trying to burglarize a business in the Town of Apple Valley. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at about 12:41 am, at Chaparosa Roofing Company in the 23400 block of State Highway 18.
