Several ENC counties among highest for motor vehicle fatalities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. […]
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine; drawing produces 14 more $1 million winners
Someone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Maine just became a brand-new billionaire.
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
Good luck on Friday the 13th brings Mega Millions prizes to Charlotte, Raleigh, Morehead City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday turned out to be a very lucky day for someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Charlotte. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte and won $1 million The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to […]
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
Watching drone videos of his creative process, it's clear the artist feels harmony with nature, even in the middle of a storm.
Man seen on video tossing dog over fence in arrested, California authorities say
Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of willfully abandoning his dog, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in an update.
Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games. Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh […]
Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont court, accepts plea deal
Embattled ‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller pleaded guilty in Vermont Superior Court Friday morning to misdemeanor unlawful trespass. The charge was added by the State of Vermont in December.
