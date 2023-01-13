Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee foster system has the worst instability for the children living in it. Here's how lawmakers are trying to fix this:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new State of the Child report has put a lot of people on edge, and is having lawmakers pushing for change as the most recent legislative session gets underway in Tennessee. The report, released last week, is having people describe the current foster care system...
Tennessee Foster Care System is Strained
In 2020, 33.7% of children in the Tennessee foster care system were placed in three or more homes in their first 12 months in custody. To help the nearly 9,000 kids in DCS custody, many of whom want to be placed in a home. The state encourages people across Tennessee to consider short-term fostering, asking foster parents in their community if they need assistance with food or babysitting and/or calling non-profits like Isaiah House or Youth Villages to see what help they may need.
chattanoogacw.com
Education leaders in Tennessee concerned for third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- This year’s third grade class across Tennessee braces for change as the retention law is now in effect. This law only allows for third grade students who perform on grade level or higher for the English language arts section of the TCAP get to move on to fourth grade.
$2M grant program open for Tennessee rescue squads
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance announced earlier this week that the application period for a program that offers $2 million in grants is now open to rescue squads across the state.
wvlt.tv
Foster care report for Tennessee
After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
Christian Group Calls for Medicaid Expansion as Part of "Moral Agenda" for Tennessee
Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to take action on healthcare in this session. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to expand the state's Medicaid program as part of what the group is calling a "moral agenda" for Tennessee.
WATE
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness | Tennessee This Week
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness …. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16,...
WATE
Addressing Tennessee's Foster care issues
Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee to insert executive action to help DCS. The department is facing serious issues after yet another report found issues with foster care. Addressing Tennessee’s Foster care issues. Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee...
WATE
Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Sunday
WATE News at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday,...
wpln.org
After top departure, an interim director leads Tennessee’s domestic violence nonprofit
The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence has a new, interim head, following the abrupt departure last month of its longtime leader. Jennifer Escue joined the nonprofit two years ago, as director of programs. Before that, she spent nearly two decades with Catholic Charities of Tennessee, overseeing programs for refugees resettling to the state.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights
Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation for transgender therapy, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ rights that are scheduled to be a part of the 113th General Assembly.
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different foster homes — experts say this has long-term impacts
A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home.
Opinion: Tennessee's disenfranchisement of minorities: A systematic effort to deny their right to vote
NASHVILLE, TN. - The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it is disheartening to see how it has been withheld from minorities in Tennessee. For years, the state has been making it difficult for minorities to cast their ballots by implementing laws that disproportionately affect them.
Mid-South Latino families worried about losing healthcare due to hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s still no contract agreement between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. It has thousands of Mid-South families worried. The contract dispute also affects low-income families and people with disabilities covered by the state’s TennCare or Blue Cross’s BlueCare....
WATE
Chilly again overnight
It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday. It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday. News at 4 on 1/16. WATE 6 News at Midday. WATE 6...
These three TN cities are among those with the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive Rights
Physician advocates call on General Assembly to prioritize healthcare issues. As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to Nashville to start their 2023 session today, physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care called on lawmakers to prioritize key health policy issues. Two issues the group singled out for focus were expanding the state's Medicaid program and taking steps to protect reproductive health.
WYSH AM 1380
TDEC offers TEAP grants
(TDEC) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will accept applications beginning Monday, Jan. 16 for grants from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP). The grants are to fund projects that create or expand uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire recycling and processing, using materials...
Comments / 8