ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 8

Related
On Target News

Tennessee Foster Care System is Strained

In 2020, 33.7% of children in the Tennessee foster care system were placed in three or more homes in their first 12 months in custody. To help the nearly 9,000 kids in DCS custody, many of whom want to be placed in a home. The state encourages people across Tennessee to consider short-term fostering, asking foster parents in their community if they need assistance with food or babysitting and/or calling non-profits like Isaiah House or Youth Villages to see what help they may need.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Foster care report for Tennessee

After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Addressing Tennessee's Foster care issues

Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee to insert executive action to help DCS. The department is facing serious issues after yet another report found issues with foster care. Addressing Tennessee’s Foster care issues. Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Sunday

WATE News at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Monday,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

After top departure, an interim director leads Tennessee’s domestic violence nonprofit

The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence has a new, interim head, following the abrupt departure last month of its longtime leader. Jennifer Escue joined the nonprofit two years ago, as director of programs. Before that, she spent nearly two decades with Catholic Charities of Tennessee, overseeing programs for refugees resettling to the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Chilly again overnight

It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday. It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday. News at 4 on 1/16. WATE 6 News at Midday. WATE 6...
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive Rights

Physician advocates call on General Assembly to prioritize healthcare issues. As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to Nashville to start their 2023 session today, physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care called on lawmakers to prioritize key health policy issues. Two issues the group singled out for focus were expanding the state's Medicaid program and taking steps to protect reproductive health.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

TDEC offers TEAP grants

(TDEC) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will accept applications beginning Monday, Jan. 16 for grants from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP). The grants are to fund projects that create or expand uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire recycling and processing, using materials...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy