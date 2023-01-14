Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 73, Four Rivers Community School 29
Amity 69, Taft 46
Ashland 48, Springfield 35
Barlow 64, Central Catholic 63
Benson 72, Tigard 66
Bonanza 68, Crosspoint Christian 50
Brookings-Harbor 57, Rogue River 29
Burns 51, Umatilla 44
Camas Valley 52, Yoncalla 44
Cascade 50, Gladstone 47
Chiawana, Wash. 81, Hermiston 69
Churchill 64, Eagle Point 50
Clackamas 57, Nelson 51
Columbia Christian 58, Damascus Christian 36
Condon 75, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 50
Cove 48, Powder Valley 44
Crane 59, Victory Charter, Idaho 37
Crook County 64, Sweet Home 32
Dayton 60, Jefferson 33
De La Salle 80, Horizon Christian Tualatin 47
Elkton 53, Days Creek 38
Forest Grove 50, Newberg 44
Grant 55, Franklin 45
Grants Pass 54, Willamette 19
Gresham 72, David Douglas 58
Harrisburg 50, Sisters 38
Henley 64, Hidden Valley 48
Heppner 56, Weston-McEwen 45
Horizon Christian Hood River 52, Sherman 44
Imbler 53, Wallowa 12
Ione/Arlington 84, Trout Lake, Wash. 40
Jesuit 64, Mountainside 60
Jordan Valley 28, Huntington 24, OT
Joseph 62, Pine Eagle 36
La Grande 65, Ontario 35
La Pine 51, Siuslaw 38
Lakeridge 57, Heritage, Wash. 27
McMinnville 68, Glencoe 42
Mohawk 58, McKenzie 21
Myrtle Point 63, Umpqua Valley Christian 30
N. Clackamas Christian 52, Grand View Christian 32
New Hope Christian 56, Powers 36
Newport 56, Estacada 55
North Douglas 82, Glendale 11
North Eugene 75, Crater 63
North Lake/Paisley 48, Prospect 22
North Marion 65, The Dalles 49
North Medford 68, South Eugene 59
Philomath 72, Madras 27
Pleasant Hill 50, Elmira 42
Putnam 46, Oregon City 42
Regis 65, Colton 44
Riddle 61, Pacific 42
Roosevelt 61, Jefferson PDX 55
Salem Academy 46, Blanchet Catholic 41
Santiam 68, Gervais 42
Seaside 57, Scappoose 40
Sheridan 67, Scio 52
Sherwood 91, Liberty 62
South Medford 43, Sheldon 41
South Umpqua 68, Douglas 50
South Wasco County 66, Mitchell/Spray 59
Southridge 71, Westview 55
St. Helens 44, Tillamook 37
St. Mary’s 62, Lakeview 37
St. Paul 49, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 30
Stanfield 88, Irrigon 28
Stayton 74, Molalla 58
Sunset 71, Aloha 30
Trinity 41, St. Stephens Academy 32
Tualatin 90, Lincoln 89, OT
Union 63, Pilot Rock 37
Valley Catholic 60, Catlin Gabel 51
Wells 61, McDaniel 44
West Linn 71, Cleveland 52
Willamina 82, Delphian High School 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
