Friday's Scores

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Ethan Price scored 13 points and Eastern Washington upped its winning streak to eight with a 64-57 victory over Montana on Monday night. Price was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big Sky Conference). Tyreese Davis had 12 points and Steele Venters scored 11.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO