Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 52, Four Rivers Community School 17
Amity 53, Taft 31
Barlow 70, Central Catholic 26
Bonanza 55, Crosspoint Christian 23
Brookings-Harbor 65, Rogue River 18
Burns 52, Umatilla 10
Camas Valley 34, Yoncalla 31, OT
Chiawana, Wash. 77, Hermiston 43
Chiloquin 54, Lost River 33
Clackamas 82, Nelson 48
Cleveland 49, Lincoln 43
Colton 39, Regis 38, OT
Condon 42, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 4
Crater 73, North Eugene 40
Crook County 51, Sweet Home 28
Culver 50, Kennedy 33
Dayton 53, Jefferson 48
De La Salle 42, Horizon Christian Tualatin 39
Dufur 52, Bickleton, Wash. 28
Eagle Point 49, Churchill 41
Echo 34, Nixyaawii 29
Elgin 42, Griswold 37
Enterprise 42, Grant Union 23
Forest Grove 48, Newberg 36
Gervais 53, Santiam 19
Gladstone 57, Cascade 35
Glencoe 44, McMinnville 36
Grant 44, Franklin 42
Harrisburg 60, Sisters 40
Henley 59, Hidden Valley 29
Imbler 41, Wallowa 39, OT
Jefferson PDX 57, Roosevelt 18
Jesuit 60, Mountainside 29
Jordan Valley 54, Huntington 22
Joseph 37, Pine Eagle 26
La Grande 56, Ontario 17
La Pine 43, Siuslaw 20
Lake Oswego 36, St. Mary’s Academy 32
Lakeview 57, St. Mary’s 14
Mohawk 40, McKenzie 7
Molalla 43, Stayton 28
Myrtle Point 50, Umpqua Valley Christian 44
N. Clackamas Christian 47, Grand View Christian 15
Newport 56, Estacada 55, OT
North Medford 49, South Eugene 19
Oregon City 49, Lakeridge 39
Pacific 35, Riddle 19
Philomath 53, Madras 42
Pleasant Hill 38, Elmira 28
Powder Valley 50, Cove 30
Powers 45, New Hope Christian 39
Ridgeview 44, Bend 23
Salem Academy 58, Blanchet Catholic 33
Sandy 62, Reynolds 21
Santiam Christian 52, Oregon Episcopal 12
Scappoose 37, Seaside 30
Sheridan 67, Scio 52
Sherman 33, Horizon Christian Hood River 25
Sherwood 46, Liberty 40
South Medford 62, Sheldon 44
South Wasco County 67, Mitchell/Spray 43
Southridge 52, Westview 36
Springfield 63, Ashland 12
St. Helens 57, Tillamook 32
St. Paul 62, Falls City 14
Stanfield 60, Irrigon 23
Sunset 46, Aloha 25
The Dalles 58, North Marion 49
Trout Lake, Wash. 42, Ione/Arlington 29
Tualatin 46, West Linn 37
Union 37, Pilot Rock 33
Valley Catholic 54, Catlin Gabel 31
Walla Walla, Wash. 43, Pendleton 26
Wells 55, McDaniel 24
Weston-McEwen 42, Heppner 41
Willamette 38, Grants Pass 30
Willamina 44, Yamhill-Carlton 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
