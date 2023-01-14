Friday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 52, Four Rivers Community School 17

Amity 53, Taft 31

Barlow 70, Central Catholic 26

Bonanza 55, Crosspoint Christian 23

Brookings-Harbor 65, Rogue River 18

Burns 52, Umatilla 10

Camas Valley 34, Yoncalla 31, OT

Chiawana, Wash. 77, Hermiston 43

Chiloquin 54, Lost River 33

Clackamas 82, Nelson 48

Cleveland 49, Lincoln 43

Colton 39, Regis 38, OT

Condon 42, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 4

Crater 73, North Eugene 40

Crook County 51, Sweet Home 28

Culver 50, Kennedy 33

Dayton 53, Jefferson 48

De La Salle 42, Horizon Christian Tualatin 39

Dufur 52, Bickleton, Wash. 28

Eagle Point 49, Churchill 41

Echo 34, Nixyaawii 29

Elgin 42, Griswold 37

Enterprise 42, Grant Union 23

Forest Grove 48, Newberg 36

Gervais 53, Santiam 19

Gladstone 57, Cascade 35

Glencoe 44, McMinnville 36

Grant 44, Franklin 42

Harrisburg 60, Sisters 40

Henley 59, Hidden Valley 29

Imbler 41, Wallowa 39, OT

Jefferson PDX 57, Roosevelt 18

Jesuit 60, Mountainside 29

Jordan Valley 54, Huntington 22

Joseph 37, Pine Eagle 26

La Grande 56, Ontario 17

La Pine 43, Siuslaw 20

Lake Oswego 36, St. Mary’s Academy 32

Lakeview 57, St. Mary’s 14

Mohawk 40, McKenzie 7

Molalla 43, Stayton 28

Myrtle Point 50, Umpqua Valley Christian 44

N. Clackamas Christian 47, Grand View Christian 15

Newport 56, Estacada 55, OT

North Medford 49, South Eugene 19

Oregon City 49, Lakeridge 39

Pacific 35, Riddle 19

Philomath 53, Madras 42

Pleasant Hill 38, Elmira 28

Powder Valley 50, Cove 30

Powers 45, New Hope Christian 39

Ridgeview 44, Bend 23

Salem Academy 58, Blanchet Catholic 33

Sandy 62, Reynolds 21

Santiam Christian 52, Oregon Episcopal 12

Scappoose 37, Seaside 30

Sheridan 67, Scio 52

Sherman 33, Horizon Christian Hood River 25

Sherwood 46, Liberty 40

South Medford 62, Sheldon 44

South Wasco County 67, Mitchell/Spray 43

Southridge 52, Westview 36

Springfield 63, Ashland 12

St. Helens 57, Tillamook 32

St. Paul 62, Falls City 14

Stanfield 60, Irrigon 23

Sunset 46, Aloha 25

The Dalles 58, North Marion 49

Trout Lake, Wash. 42, Ione/Arlington 29

Tualatin 46, West Linn 37

Union 37, Pilot Rock 33

Valley Catholic 54, Catlin Gabel 31

Walla Walla, Wash. 43, Pendleton 26

Wells 55, McDaniel 24

Weston-McEwen 42, Heppner 41

Willamette 38, Grants Pass 30

Willamina 44, Yamhill-Carlton 39

