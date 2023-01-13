ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man Dies In Shooting

VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night, according to an announcement early Wednesday from the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to a 7:29 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Richardson Drive, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
VALLEJO, CA
18-Year-Old Man Injured In Soma Shooting Early Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of Third and Harrison streets, where another man shot the victim and then fled, according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco police officers shot at during catalytic converter theft

San Francisco police officers were shot at while confronting three suspected catalytic converter thieves near the Richmond District, the department confirmed. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched near California Street and 9th Avenue after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress. After getting word that three unidentified men got into their car and fled the scene, officers caught up to them about a mile away near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, a San Francisco police spokesperson said in a statement to SFGATE. The three men then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Man Arrested As Suspect In Gang-Related Shooting

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a county resident Thursday in Gilroy they consider a suspect in a shooting the day before near Half Moon Bay. Deputies responded to a 5:58 p.m. report of a shooting Wednesday in an unincorporated area near Miramontes Point Road and Oleander Way near Half Moon Bay. A preliminary investigation led to the identity of the suspect as 23-year-od Jonathan Vega and for deputies to conclude it was a gang-related shooting.
GILROY, CA
Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland

BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA
Couple Arrested On Suspicion Of Dealing Methamphetamine

A Sonoma County couple was arrested on suspicion of transporting methamphetamine in their vehicle with an intent to sell the drug. Brandon Olguin, 26, and Maria Olguin-Chavez, 26, were pulled over for alleged vehicle code violations on Jan. 8 on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Update: Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found

Santa Rosa police say missing 11-year-old Monique Rameriz, was located around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique was last seen walking away from her family home Sunday in the area of Pierson and West 6th streets. She was walking west toward the creek and the creek path.
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair

Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass

BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
BELMONT, CA
Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road

Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma

Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
COLMA, CA
Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding

Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
PLEASANTON, CA

