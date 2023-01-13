Read full article on original website
SFGate
Man Dies In Shooting
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night, according to an announcement early Wednesday from the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to a 7:29 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Richardson Drive, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SFGate
18-Year-Old Man Injured In Soma Shooting Early Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of Third and Harrison streets, where another man shot the victim and then fled, according to San Francisco police.
SFGate
San Francisco police officers shot at during catalytic converter theft
San Francisco police officers were shot at while confronting three suspected catalytic converter thieves near the Richmond District, the department confirmed. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched near California Street and 9th Avenue after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress. After getting word that three unidentified men got into their car and fled the scene, officers caught up to them about a mile away near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, a San Francisco police spokesperson said in a statement to SFGATE. The three men then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the statement.
SFGate
Person struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
SFGate
Man Arrested As Suspect In Gang-Related Shooting
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a county resident Thursday in Gilroy they consider a suspect in a shooting the day before near Half Moon Bay. Deputies responded to a 5:58 p.m. report of a shooting Wednesday in an unincorporated area near Miramontes Point Road and Oleander Way near Half Moon Bay. A preliminary investigation led to the identity of the suspect as 23-year-od Jonathan Vega and for deputies to conclude it was a gang-related shooting.
SFGate
Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland
BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
SFGate
Discovery Bay Man's Death Caused By Police, Coroner's Inquest Finds
The jury at a coroner's inquest on Friday found the March 2022 death of 51-year-old Robert Steven Jones of Discovery Bay was at the hands of another person other than by accident, The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department announced on Monday. Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office shot and...
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
SFGate
Mudslide Danger In Berkeley Hills Prompts Evacuations, Warnings Monday Morning
BERKELEY (BCN) About 10 homes have been evacuated due to a mudslide in the Berkeley Hills on Monday morning and residents of nearby neighborhoods have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, fire officials said. The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road north...
SFGate
Couple Arrested On Suspicion Of Dealing Methamphetamine
A Sonoma County couple was arrested on suspicion of transporting methamphetamine in their vehicle with an intent to sell the drug. Brandon Olguin, 26, and Maria Olguin-Chavez, 26, were pulled over for alleged vehicle code violations on Jan. 8 on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SFGate
Update: Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found
Santa Rosa police say missing 11-year-old Monique Rameriz, was located around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique was last seen walking away from her family home Sunday in the area of Pierson and West 6th streets. She was walking west toward the creek and the creek path.
SFGate
San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair
Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SFGate
Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass
BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
SFGate
Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road
Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
Woman found dead next to fallen tree branch in SF's Golden Gate Park
A woman was declared dead on Saturday evening after she was found lying next to a fallen tree branch in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, officials said.
SFGate
Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma
Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
Second mudslide in 2 days impacts California commuter train
The ACE commuter train was not operating on Wednesday due to a mudslide.
The McDonald's in Fisherman's Wharf has permanently closed
A sign posted on the front door of the fast food restaurant said a new eatery would soon take its place.
SFGate
Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding
Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
7-foot tides return to SF Bay Area, flooding expected on bay front and coast
The king tides are expected to start Thursday and continue through Monday.
