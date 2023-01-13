ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
NRF 2023: J.Crew Launch Shows Resale ‘Isn’t Junk, It’s Personal’

2023 is shaping up to be the year of used, with the resale revolution accelerating with each passing day. J. Crew on Tuesday launched its new initiative, J. Crew Always, with ThredUp, where customers can buy and resell pre-owned, good-condition J. Crew items and then receive J. Crew shopping credit for the items sold. And resale was a prominent theme throughout the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail’s Big Show, where several experts highlighted the resale sector’s many upsides. Lee Peterson, executive vice president, thought leadership and marketing, at design services company WD Partners and Seana Strawn, head of retail design and home furnishing identity at...
Twitter Blue just got a little bit cheaper

Elon Musk's Twitter has rolled out an annual subscription fee for Twitter Blue. The social media site has rolled out an annual membership for the subscription service, which charges $84 per year. That lowers the monthly cost of the tick from $8 to $7. Previously, subscribers were required to pay...

