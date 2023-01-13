Read full article on original website
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
247Sports
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
Gronk: Aaron Rodgers Should Focus on Super Bowls, Not MVPs
The Packers quarterback only has one Super Bowl but four MVP honors in his 18-year career.
WATCH: RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview:
Tulu Griffin removes name from transfer portal, will stay with MSU
A wild and unexpected ride over the last several days seems to be settled with Tulu Griffin. Five days after shockingly announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Griffin has removed his name and is coming back for his senior year at Mississippi State. It resolves what was an interesting week for Bulldog fans and Griffin.
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
Gamecocks need even more team-leading star
GG Jackson had to know what he was signing up for when he decided to flip from North Carolina to South Carolina.
Future Buff edge Taje McCoy reacts to defensive player of the year honor
There is a case to be made that Taje McCoy is the most underrated signee in Colorado's 2023 class. There are currently 45 edge prospects ranked higher than him nationally. But in his home state, McCoy is not underrated. He was feared on the gridiron this past fall, and recently he was honored. McCoy was named The Oklahoman's state defensive player of the year.
Ole Miss hoops signee Josh Hubbard surpasses 4,000 career points at MRA
Josh Hubbard is getting closer and closer to breaking Mississippi's all-time career scoring record thanks to a phenomenal performance in the Rumble In The South showcase, one of Mississippi's premier high school basketball showcases. In the process, Hubbard surpassed 4,000 career points, now at 4,044, just behind Robert Woodard's record...
Pro-wrestler, Ring of Honor wrestling Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe dead at 38
Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, one half of the Ring of Honor (ROH) Hall of Fame tag-team "The Briscoes" died at 38 on Tuesday.
2024 four-star big man Jesse McCulloch discusses recruitment
Jesse McCulloch is one of the more coveted bigs around the midwest in the junior class. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center out of Cleveland (Ohio) Lutheran East has four schools prioritizing him as of late and he has his first official visit set. "Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama too,"...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/18: Schwartz Gets the Gig, Media Approval, and Preordained Idiocy
The much-anticipated puffs of smoke emerged from Berea yesterday, conveniently as I was preoccupied so that I wasn’t available to pounce on the news. Fortunately, though, the OBR team was ready and leaped into the action like the finely tuned machine they are. Props to the gang for hitting the ground running as the news of Jim Schwartz being named Defensive Coordinator broke. Hopefully, you were happy with our coverage yesterday on our front page and on the free and premium forums.
Arizona releases 2023 football schedule
The Pac-12 conference announced the football schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday morning. Arizona's conference slate will begin on Sept. 23 at Stanford and will wrap up the regular season the Saturday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 at Arizona State. As previously announced, Arizona will open the season...
‘Very, very talented’: Hurricanes preparing to face Duke to begin three-game road swing
The No. 17 Hurricanes will be put to the test on the road for their next three games, beginning with a contest at Duke on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ESPN). Miami is 2-2 in conference road games while the league-wide winning percentage is 32.8 for away teams. Games at Florida State and Pittsburgh follow the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Height/Weight for FSU's newcomers
What is Florida State working with from a size/frame perspective regarding its newcomers?. Here’s a look at how transfers and early enrollees measured up ahead of the winter/spring semester in Tallahassee. It’ll be interesting to monitor their growth and progress throughout the offseason. EDGE Lamont Green, No. 45.
