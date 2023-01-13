Read full article on original website
‘It’s a mess:’ CSX train trouble blocks Baldwin neighbors for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A CSX train blocked up Baldwin, and it’s not the first time neighbors have complained about the issue. Neighbors along Yellow Water Road near W Beaver Street said a train on the railroad crossing stopped traffic for more than two hours on Monday. >>> STREAM...
Motorist Alert: Avoid section of County Road 220 if possible, county advises
The eastbound lane on County Road 220 (Doctors Inlet) over the Little Black Creek Bridge will be intermittently closed for repairs continuing the week of Jan. 16. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can, according to an update from Clay County Government.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on McDuff Avenue
JACKONSVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash with reported injuries on McDuff Avenue and 5th Street. JFRD advises to avoid the area. Action News Jax will provide more detail throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295. The front right of the...
Around Jax: Downtown bar will get major overhaul, plus proposal for mixed use market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Knowing what’s going on or what’s going “up” around Jacksonville can be a full-time job. That’s why Action News Jax is launching our new segment focused on all things “what to do and where to go” in town. Soon,...
Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 sends box truck, car off the interstate
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved a driver trapped in a flipped vehicle after a wreck sent the vehicle and a box truck off the interstate. ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department crews responded to the wreck around 8:30 on Friday morning near mile marker 375 in the northbound lanes.
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
Two locations being investigated after robbery call in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have responded to two separate scenes only minutes from each other. An official from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that both locations are connected to each other. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO says it responded to a robbery call at...
Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
Officer-involved crash with injuries reported in Eastside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported an Officer-involved crash with injuries in the Eastside area on Jessie Street and Franklin Street. JSO reported that at around 6:41 p.m., two Officers were traveling Southbound on Franklin St. in a JSO-marked side by side vehicle. As the...
Man suspected in robbery turns gun on self, hospitalized for treatment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon said police were investigating a robbery in Arlington and that they found a person who was shot. The scene was near Arlington Road and Underhill Drive, where police say a car crashed into a building. Nearby, they found...
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
Photos: MLK parade in downtown Fernandina
Nassau County MLK parade It was a beautiful day for the MLK Parade today in downtown Fernandina. (Nassau County)
