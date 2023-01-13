ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

