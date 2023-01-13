Read full article on original website
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Here's What Could Help CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Why Saratoga Investment (SAR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Saratoga Investment (SAR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this business development...
VALE S.A. (VALE) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
VALE S.A. (VALE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Is Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Analysts Predict 13% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of DSI
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $84.70 per unit.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alpine (ALPN) Stock?
Investors in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $2.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Key Factors to Impact Prologis (PLD) This Earnings Season
Prologis, Inc. PLD is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 18 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. Over the trailing four quarters, Prologis beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in terms of FFO...
Afya (AFYA) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Can't Get Enough of Berkshire Hathaway? Add These 2 Similar Stocks to Your Portfolio
If you follow Warren Buffett and his firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), then I don't need to tell you just how strong Berkshire's stock has been since Buffett took over the company in 1965. The large conglomerate routinely beats the market year in and year out. Part of the...
Where Will Delek (DK) Spend the Bulk of Its 2023 Capex?
Diversified downstream energy company Delek US Holdings DK recently offered a glimpse of its 2023 capital spending plans. DK has pegged its consolidated capital budget at $350 million, up 19% from the midpoint of its 2022 guidance. Of the Brentwood, TN-based company's total 2023 capital expenditure, approximately 58% is planned to be spent on its key ‘Refining’ segment. At some $176 million, maintenance/turnaround costs will constitute the lion’s share of spending.
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.36%. A...
Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Anika Therapeutics is one of 1181...
ITT (ITT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
