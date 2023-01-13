Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Tue 9:25 | After the Mail Tribune closes: opening new news organizations
This is a rough time for journalism, especially in the newspaper business. The Mail Tribune of Medford proved the point beyond any doubt when it announced the end of its run--in any form--effective Friday the 13th of January. The paper had already ceased to be a "paper," going digital-only last...
thatoregonlife.com
The Burger Combos At This Oregon Cafe Are Absolutely Insane
If you’re in the mood for a mouth watering burger and thick old fashioned milkshakes, you really can’t beat Jasper’s Cafe in Medford, Oregon. Jasper’s serves up wildly delicious burger combinations and offers up a wide variety of meats, from local grass fed beef to wild boar and free range elk.
KDRV
Cafe creates safe place for people suffering with addiction
MEDFORD, Ore. -- What started as a warm welcome into a family home to gain support toward recovery, quickly turned into a non-profit that created a community for people suffering from addiction. Reclaiming Lives and Recovery Cafe was founded in 2017 by Stephanie and the Mendenhall family. It is an...
opb.org
Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers
One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
KDRV
City of Ashland seeks help from the public to renovate, replace or remove historic fountain
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Butler-Perozzi Fountain was given to the City of Ashland in 1916 by Gwin S. Butler and Domingo Perozzi. This historic fountain was sculpted in Italy and made out of Flower of the Peach marble. It now stands in Lithia Park and is currently not running. The...
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
kezi.com
Renovations completed at Douglas County park
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
Reward for information on killing of Oregon-born wolf reaches $15,000
The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of an Oregon wolf in October near Klamath Falls has reached $15,000. The Oregon Wildlife Coalition announced Tuesday it is offering a $10,000 reward, bringing the total amount to $15,000 in combination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s previously announced $5,000 reward.
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls
On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
ijpr.org
Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
KTVL
Rogue River Hwy in Grants Pass reopened after car crash
Grants Pass, Ore — Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass has been reopened to traffic after an accident yesterday. At around 5:26 pm, Grants Pass Police (GPPD) and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Rogue River Highway and Florence Lane regarding a major vehicle collision.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
KDRV
Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
kqennewsradio.com
GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
