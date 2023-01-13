Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Reveals Meryl Streep Is in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 -- See Her Priceless Reaction
Selena Gomez couldn't be more excited about her new co-star. The celebrated actress revealed on Tuesday that she's working alongside Meryl Streep on the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. Gomez took to Instagram to share a video in which she was seated between co-stars Steve Martin and...
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Christina Applegate Says Critics Choice Will Be First Award Show Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is excited to reach a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star shared that the 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been...
'Industry' Star Marisa Abela Transforms Into Amy Winehouse for 'Back to Black' Biopic
Industry star Marisa Abela is bringing Amy Winehouse back to life in an upcoming portrayal of the late singer. The 26-year-old was spotted in full costume and makeup in Soho, London, as filming began on Back to Black. In addition to the photos of Abela and her co-star, Eddie Marsan,...
Eddie Murphy Talks Reuniting With Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Why He Passed on 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
It's been a while since Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared the screen, but thanks to Netflix, the actors are co-stars once again! The former Saturday Night Live cast members reunited for the streamer's film, You People, an upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. The film follows Jonah Hill and...
'The Goonies' Then & Now: Look Back on Ke Huy Quan, Sean Astin and More From the Cast
Nearly 40 years after debuting in theaters, The Goonies is once again one of the most talked-about films in 2023, in large part thanks to one of its former child stars, Ke Huy Quan, who has made a major Hollywood comeback with Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the 1985...
Ke Huy Quan Reacts to Sweeping Awards Season Success: 'I Just Wanted a Job' (Exclusive)
Ke Huy Quan couldn't be more grateful for his latest awards season win. Speaking to ET at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Quan admitted that while the wins are great, it all started out with his desire to return to work.
Bella Hadid Channels Marilyn Monroe With New Blonde Hair Transformation
Bella Hadid has a drastic new look! On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her blonde tresses -- giving off major Marilyn Monroe energy. "@sammcknight1," Hadid simply captioned the video, tagging her hairstylist, Sam McKnight. In the clip, the model wears a barely-there tank top as...
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Have a Hilarious Instagram Fight About SKIMS Outfit
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are having a very public and hilarious sisterly spat. It all started when the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a series of photos of herself in a skintight gray bodysuit and knee-high black boots, posing in a field of green grass. Kylie captioned the pics,...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
New Kids On The Block Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up About 'Pressure' to Hide His Sexuality
New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight is happily married to longtime partner Harley Rodriguez, and is living his life in truth and with joy. However, that freedom and openness wasn't always something he felt was an option. During a recent episode of the podcast Frosted Tips with Lance Bass,...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)
One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says
Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.
See Inside Lori Harvey's Star-Studded 26th Birthday Party With Rumored Boyfriend Damson Idris
Lori Harvey rang in her 26th birthday in style! The CEO of SKN by LH was spotted leaving a star-studded celebration on the arm of her rumored new boyfriend, Snowfall actor Damson Idris. A source tells ET that the model celebrated her birthday with a Friday dinner at Lavo Ristorante,...
