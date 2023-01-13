ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9

By Aya Elamroussi, Jason Hanna, Joe Sutton, CNN
koamnewsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

At least 8 dead — including 5-year-old — after tornadoes sweep southeast US

At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.  The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
New York Post

Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues

A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
LOUISIANA STATE
AFP

Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms kill at least 17

A major cyclone is set to hit the US state of California with up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, after tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders due to a barrage of storms that killed at least 17 people. California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 34,000 people had been told to flee the storms, with more danger expected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Strong storm and tornadoes leave debris strewn across the Southeast in its wake

A strong storm swept through the Southeast on Thursday, resulting in debris being strewn across roads, cars flipped, and injuries to 10-15 people in Morgan County, Alabama. The injuries are all considered non-life-threatening so far, but the storm caused damage to numerous buildings, county sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford told CNN. Streets and fields were filled with debris and downed power lines in the community of Decatur, Alabama.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AOL Corp

Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday

A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Millions at risk for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods

Millions of people in the South and the Southeast are at risk of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods Tuesday and Wednesday, while a messy winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest and a separate storm slams California later this week. Meanwhile, record highs are expected across the Midwest, the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction

Tornadoes in the Southeast are causing widespread damage and putting millions under severe threat. This comes as we learn that last year was one of the hottest on record. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reports on worsening weather disasters amid climate change.Jan. 13, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy