Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9

At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO