True Blue LA

Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker

MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
True Blue LA

Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Gavin Lux vs. Davey Lopes

Our Dodger Greats series is winding down, but we’ve still got a few more interesting combos to consider. This week, we’re checking out Gavin Lux, a young star in the making, and Davey Lopes, a member of the fabled Dodgers infield of the 70s. Second Base: Gavin Lux...
True Blue LA

Ask True Blue LA: Send us your Dodgers questions

The new year is here, salary arbitration is almost behind us, and we have actual dates for spring training. Sounds like time for a new mailbag episode of the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast. Please send in your Dodgers-related questions, either in the comments below, or by tagging...
True Blue LA

A modest proposal to pay Tony Gonsolin for the next two years

Arbitration season was coming, and like Godot, it quickly departed. Labor law (in a baseball context) has always been a fascinating side hobby of mine. I admittedly was not paying close attention to how the negotiations were going with the Dodgers and their ten eligible players. Luckily, Eric provided a...
True Blue LA

As Dodgers look ahead to Spring Training, updates trickle in

What’s new with the Dodgers this week? As everyone looks ahead to Spring Training, we’ve got details on roster predictions, prospect plans, and more. Which Dodgers prospect is most ready for the majors? According to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, it’s not Miguel Vargas or James Outman, though both have been in the offseason spotlight this year. Instead, Reuter picks right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot.

